Lasting Luck & Good Fortune Arrive For 3 Zodiac Signs On Friday

Three zodiac signs are attracting luck and good fortune on October 16, 2026. However, this fortune may not look the way you expect.

Good fortune is defined differently by each individual. What's good for one is not always good for another. When the Moon aligns with Venus on Friday, fortune is defined by love and beauty. We are entering a lucky era that is dedicated to aesthetics and the love of art. Oh, how nice!

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1. Taurus

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You've got a serious craving for redecoration, Taurus. That makes sense because when the Moon aligns with Venus, your ruling planet, you always have a desire for aesthetic change. You want everything around you to be pleasing to the eye.

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You're feeling lucky on Friday, and possibly inspired to re-do everything in your home. Perhaps you want to completely rearrange your furniture or even take on a bigger home improvement project. You've got that artistic flair, and you want to get into it and explore where all of this is going.

This energy is so up your alley. It may not feel like fortune in the traditional sense, but it's making you happy, and that's what counts. You are incredibly good at handmade beauty and making things out of what you already have. So get to work and stretch that creative muscle.

2. Libra

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Changes are on the horizon, Libra, so get ready. Recently, you got the idea to either move from your present location or completely transform your lifestyle. When this kind of inspiration hits, it feels like a lucky bolt of electricity. You love it, and you want to make the most of it.

When the Moon aligns with Venus on Friday, you have a craving for beauty and change. The planet of love and beauty rules over your sign, so this is especially intense for you. This energy really gets your blood flowing because you're not stopping until something changes. That's a good thing!

It's like Venus takes on muse-like attributes and gets you in the mood for all things artistic. You may end up moving locations after all, or at least transforming your current place. How exciting! It feels like good fortune to have something so awesome to look forward to. Enjoy!

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3. Pisces

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Well, it's October and just about everything around you feels special and inspiring. There's something about this month that just feels lucky for you. Hey, no complaints here! You'll take what you can get.

When the Moon aligns with Venus on Friday, it puts you in the perfect headspace to be creative. That's definitely your favorite mindset. You always want to lose yourself in a project, and you don't want to come up for air until it's glorious and finished.

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This is so you, Pisces. You're always the creative and always deep-diving into something artistic. It's so much fun and definitely your version of good fortune. Have at it! It's all yours. Enjoy the ride!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.