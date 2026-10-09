Your Love Horoscope Is Here For Saturday, October 10: The New Moon Rises In Libra

Your zodiac sign's daily love horoscope is here for October 10, 2026. The Libra New Moon rises on Saturday, reminding you of how far you’ve come.

This lunation is a beautiful opportunity to set your intentions or simply reflect on the new beginning you want to walk into. In Libra, this energy benefits your relationships. But with the ongoing Venus retrograde in Scorpio, and this Moon opposing Neptune, Saturn, and Chiron in Aries, you must be willing to grow and mature. This is about how you show love, but also the treatment you accept.

Love horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Saturday, October 10, 2026:

Aries

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No matter how far along you are on your journey, you can always do better, just as everyone can. This doesn’t mean you have to work for love, Aries. But on Saturday, the Libra New Moon is here to reveal something important in your life.

Be sure you’re honoring the truth of your connection and that you're receiving as much as you give. This is a time for healthier relationships and reciprocal energy.

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Taurus

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You're allowed to need people too, Taurus. Just because you usually have it all together doesn’t mean you don’t need support. But you have to let down those walls and stop pushing people away. Let yourself receive help from your loved ones.

This also relates to your relationship, as you can’t have a true partnership if you don't allow that person to step up in those ways. On Saturday, make some time for true connection and don’t be afraid to admit you don't have it all figured out.

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Gemini

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Something beautiful is just beginning, Gemini. Saturday's Libra New Moon promises romance and the type of life you’ve always craved. However, you must allow yourself to take up space in your relationship.

As much as you’ve found great joy in being the giver, you also need to recieve that same energy. Don’t be afraid to talk about what you need, or to finally express the kind of commitment you want for the future.

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Cancer

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Your home is more than just a place where you live, Cancer. It’s where you can recharge and just be. Whether you live with the love of your life, friends, family, or even just your soul pet, your home should be that sanctuary.

The Libra New Moon on Saturday is helping you to devote energy to this area of your life. Whether you're remodeling or simply letting yourself relax, this Moon is calling you home.

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Leo

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It’s not your job to make everyone happy, Leo. The Libra New Moon reminds you that you can’t be everything for everyone, no matter how hard you try. On Saturday, it's time to stop sacrificing your needs.

Don’t be afraid to speak your truth or even say that you don’t know. Part of not having to make everyone else happy is also realizing you don’t have to have all the answers.

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Virgo

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Honor what you deserve, Virgo. While the New Moon in Libra could boost your financial life, it’s also about you receiving the kind of love you’ve always deserved.

Be aware of any people-pleasing or codependent traits that have previously existed in your relationships. You can’t actually receive what you deserve if you’re still trying to keep the peace or keep certain people in your life. On Saturday, let everything be what it is.

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Libra

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What a beautiful new beginning, Libra! The New Moon in your sign during your zodiac season is always a magical time to set an intention for the year ahead. This one is no exception, but it is different from those in the past.

You are meant to grow during this season of your life. This is the time to challenge previous truths and assert yourself in ways you haven’t before. Let October 10 be the start of you no longer hiding from what is truly meant for you.

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Scorpio

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Suddenly, it doesn’t seem so scary, Scorpio. You often let your thoughts run away from you. This can have you contemplating how a relationship will end before it even begins. It's not that you are a pessimist, but you do consider yourself a realist.

You may be trying to save yourself from future hurt, but this attitude also affects the opportunities you take. However, this New Moon suddenly makes everything seem better. On Saturday, you're feeling light and as if it’s finally safe to hope again.

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Sagittarius

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Boundaries are always necessary, Sagittarius. You love your life, and you love all the people in it. However, on Saturday, you see that while you love being surrounded by those you care about, you still need boundaries.

The Libra New Moon reminds you to be mindful of what and who you want to give your energy to. This is the time to protect what you cherish most.

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Capricorn

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You have to decide what feels right for you, Capricorn. Too often, you lean on external validation in both your personal life and career. But this is why you often feel like you’re always behind no matter what you do.

Instead of relying on what’s outside of you, focus on following your own internal compass. Spend some time connecting with your soul during Saturday's New Moon and let yourself make the choices that feel truly right for you.

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Aquarius

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The point isn’t to know where this will lead, Aquarius. You are beginning a new path in your romantic life with the Libra New Moon on Saturday. Yet, you’re not even going to be aware of it until later in the year.

What begins now may seem inconsequential. However, as you lean into the new opportunities, you will suddenly see that everything has been happening for a higher purpose. Let this play out in the way it's meant to, and let yourself experience every moment.

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Pisces

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You are allowed to put yourself first, Pisces. You often approach love as a martyr, giving away what you need if it will help the person you love. While romantic in theory, this isn’t healthy.

Saturday's Libra New Moon reminds you to prioritize yourself and your needs, even in a partnership. This doesn’t mean you must do everything on your own, but you do need to prioritize yourself, as that’s the only way to create true reciprocity in a relationship.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.