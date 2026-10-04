3 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attract Wealth & Prosperity All Week From Now Through October 11

The Law of Attraction is working overtime the week of October 5-11, 2026, for three Chinese zodiac signs. There are two days for initiating new projects mid-week, and they attract wealth and prosperity.

The Pillar energy changes from Fire to Earth on the 8th. So, Monday through Tuesday, you finish up projects that can be completed now. On Wednesday and Thursday, figure out how to make your money work for you. Then, on Friday and Saturday, be careful not to do anything that sabotages your efforts. By Sunday, a Success Day, you get an all-clear to enjoy what you've accomplished.

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1. Dog

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At the start of the week, you can tell what's already ready to end. You handle a task that you handle so efficiently that there's no reason for you to go any further. The conversation with a friend reveals a new opportunity coming later in the week, so you handle any commitments you've made early on to be prepared for it. You feel pretty positive once you get things done early in the week.

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Your schedule opens up, and it's a nice change from before. Wednesday and Thursday, something money-related comes up. It fits your plans, and it's actually the right size for what you have in mind.

Over the weekend, you're very calm and patient. You pay attention to what you've done and monitor it to see what needs tweaking. By Sunday, you see the first signs of success. We feel much more prosperous and successful than you started.

2. Goat

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You have a few loose ends to tie up at the start of the week, and you manage them pretty well. Instead of aiming for perfection, you figure out something good enough to go. You're gonna just let it be.

On Wednesday and Thursday, something changes in your plans. Either the project gets canceled, or an appointment gets moved, and now you have free time to focus on something else. You already have a hobby you think could be profitable, so you immediately pivot. This is your time, and somebody else's loss is your game.

Over the weekend, you decide to take a little breather on Friday and Saturday because you're tired; by Sunday, your mind is refreshed, and if your cards are played right, you're ready to launch what you started. Who knows, maybe you'll even make your first sale.

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3. Monkey

Design: YourTango

You buckle down and avoid letting curiosity get the best of you at the start of the week. Instead of putting too many things on your agenda, you reserve Monday and Tuesday to figure out what you need and when. By Wednesday and Thursday, even though it's a late start, you're ready to move forward with a work project.

You don't feel bad for having waited because you figure that by saving time, you increase wealth. You reserve your resources for when you actually need them. You are super careful not to throw money at problems on Friday and Saturday, thinking you can solve them the lazy way. By Sunday, all the decisions you made prove to be wiser than you thought they'd be.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes & Zodiac Signs and author of Horror Tarot Deck & Guidebook. Aria earned her Diploma of Astrological Excellence from the Midwest School of Astrology and has written daily horoscopes and tarot readings for the last 10 years.