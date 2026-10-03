5 Zodiac Signs Have Truly Great Horoscopes On Sunday, October 4

Five zodiac signs have a truly great horoscope on October 4 because they want healthy relationships, and two planets are helping them to make that happen.

The stars aren't having it today. The Sun in Libra opposes Saturn in Aries, making it very uncomfortable for anyone to think only of themselves. Libra wants people to be nice and friendly. Saturn helps to push arrogance aside so that can happen for these astrological signs who want very little drama.

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1. Aquarius

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Your horoscope is great on Sunday because you help make the world a better place. You are an Aquarius, which means you're all about the collective. Everything you do has someone else in mind. Rarely do you put your needs first, even if it looks like that way to people who don't know you so well.

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On October 4, your communication sector is closed. You won't tolerate any workplace gossip, and you certainly won't follow anyone on social media who says something negative. You are very peace-loving when the Sun is in Libra.

2. Scorpio

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Sunday's horoscope is amazing for you because you put a definitive stop to a relationship that you know, without a doubt, is going nowhere fast. You are super committed, so once you get involved, it's very hard for you to back out. Despite trying everything you can to make things work, you've faced countless problems lately.

On October 4, you are no longer dedicated to the routine. If it's not working out, what can you do? You've already done everything you could, and now you're tired. Saturn helps to reclaim your energy. You might feel a little emo for a few days, but per usual, you'll get over it.

3. Taurus

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You kind of feel a little angry when Mars is in Leo, Taurus. It's a good kind of irritation because it opens your eyes to what is wrong. You have one person who has been a fake friend, and they show their true colors by saying something you know they should never have said. But this time they need the consequence of silence.

You focus on other things, like your hobbies and your health. The time goes by pretty quickly. You realize that you've been spending too much energy on an area of your life that you really shouldn't be. It's been costing you valuable time, money, and effort. You needed the rift so that you could get back to yourself.

4. Aries

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Your horoscope is great on Sunday because your relationship improves. Aries, you don't really consider putting yourself first to be selfish. It's just who you are. But someone has been complaining that you only think about yourself. You don't want them to be unhappy. So you listen to what they have to say and decide to change a few things around.

You try really hard to think of other people in everything you do. Your partner notices the changes, and really likes what they see. You have no idea how these little things could make a difference, but it turns out it wasn't so hard at all.

5. Leo

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You're learning to take things one day at a time, and that's part of what makes Sunday's horoscope so great for you. Sometimes your imagination goes a little bit overboard. It's important to live realistically. It's one thing to say you wanna be a billionaire, even when you know it's not gonna happen tomorrow.

The Sun in Libra helps you to balance your intent with action. It's great to have dreams, but you also need to take baby steps. You stop getting frustrated because your dreams aren't happening fast enough. You'll get there, and now you have the patience to wait.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes & Zodiac Signs and author of Horror Tarot Deck & Guidebook. Aria earned her Diploma of Astrological Excellence from the Midwest School of Astrology and has written daily horoscopes and tarot readings for the last 10 years.