The Universe Is Giving 3 Zodiac Signs A Big Sign On Sunday

The universe gives three zodiac signs a powerful sign on Sunday. The Sun opposite Saturn retrograde on October 4 sends a message that something isn't quite right.

There are definitely times when we aren't sure the universe is even concerned with how we're doing. Then, we get a sign, and everything changes. That's what these astrological signs are dealing with today. They have the universe's attention, and it's sending them signs in synchronicities and little coincidences too personal to ignore.

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1. Aries

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Every now and then you feel like looking at the sky and asking why this is all happening. And, every now and then, you get an answer, which always comes to you as some unmistakable sign from the universe itself. At one point you might have been a skeptic, but you've come to trust such things, even though they are invisible.

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That's how you see the sign you've long needed on October 4. If it seems like someone's randomly giving you the cold shoulder or being extra uncooperative, consider it a sign from the universe itself that this isn't the partner for you. This actually alleviates so much of your worry and leads to success and peace of mind. Thank goodness for that!

2. Libra

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On Sunday, something that has been weighing you down finally comes to an end. What you've got here, Libra, is an intervention performed by the universe. That exhaustion you're feeling? The kind that seems like no amount of sleep can fix? That's your sign that this particular hard time has likely been brought on by overgiving.

You aren't sure about this. You are also a bit distrustful, simply because you've gotten used to the hardships that have stuck around for far too long. But you see now that through sheer nerve and courage, you will get yourself out of trouble. These hard times don't need to last any longer. You have what it takes to help yourself. This subtle message from the universe also shows you that, in some interesting way, you really are a superpower of sorts. You're a whole lot stronger than you think.

3. Aquarius

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You're starting to feel as if the universe is watching your every move. And not in a paranoid way, Aquarius! It's as if the signs keep coming your direction, and each one is better than the one before it. On Sunday, a little argument with someone over something trivial is your sign that something is off with one of your grand theories.

The universe wants you to see this pushback as a sign to check your facts. It looks like it's your turn for some good fortune, because this challenge is a sign that you are actually on the right track in your thought process. It's how you relay this information that could use some work. You can rest easy now because life is about to get much, much better. Enjoy!

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Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.