Loneliness Comes To An End For 3 Zodiac Signs On Monday, October 5

Loneliness is finally coming to an end for three zodiac signs on October 5, 2026. When the Leo Moon forms a trine with Neptune in Aries, that dark, isolating feeling we've been living with is suddenly not there anymore.

One second, we're feeling overcome with loneliness, and the next, we come to our senses and remember we can do something about it. We don't have to be lonely forever, even if it feels like that at times. For these astrological signs, Monday feels like a breath of fresh air, as we finally release all this loneliness and sadness once and for all.

Advertisement

1. Pisces

Design: YourTango

You've taken your time getting over someone in your life, Pisces. You've replayed in your mind all the scenarios, both real and imagined, when it comes to that person. But enough is enough.

Advertisement

When the Leo Moon forms a trine with Neptune in Aries on Monday, all those imagined scenarios seem to have played themselves out. What you're left with is a vacant spot where loneliness used to live. And that's a good thing!

Suddenly, you feel as if you can honestly say that you're over it. You feel gratitude, but you are also ready to move on in earnest. Those fantasies no longer feel so compelling. Now, you want some real human-to-human interactions.

2. Cancer

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

For you, Cancer, Monday's astrological energy has a way of getting inside your mind to show you just how far you've come. When the Leo Moon forms a trine with Neptune in Aries, you realize there is no purpose to the loneliness you've endured. So, why keep it up?

You did your spell, and now it's time to shove it. Yes, you gave what you could, and you did all you needed to do to heal. Now, you get to see some payoff. Well, that's great news, isn't it?

It really is that simple. You put in the effort to heal, and now, it's happening, and it feels light and easy. The loneliness had the spotlight for far too long. On Monday, it's time for the next scene. Life goes on. Loneliness is now a part of the past. Good riddance!

Advertisement

3. Libra

Design: YourTango

Loneliness ends for you on October 4, as you come to realize that there really isn't any place for it in your life any longer. It's time to walk away, Libra, and you know it. No complaints here!

When the Leo Moon forms a trine with Neptune in Aries, you feel like the universe is working with you rather than against you. That makes all the difference, especially when it comes to healing from an old mindset. It's nice to know the cosmos is on your side.

Advertisement

Monday's astrological energy shows you that you just don't have time to waste feeling down anymore. You have much better things to do. You've done your time in the loneliness prison. Set yourself free! You can do it!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.