4 Zodiac Signs Attract Generous Abundance & Luck This Sunday, October 4

Four zodiac signs are attracting abundance and luck on Sunday. When the Moon leaves Cancer and enters Leo on October 4, effort pays off. Generously.

Luck is created. It requires consistency. The Leo Moon makes people see that there's nothing wrong with wanting nice things in life and letting others see that you've succeeded. These astrological signs want the whole package and feel no shame letting people see them putting in the work to get it. They are ready to work for their dreams. The universe likes that.

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1. Gemini

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When the Moon enters Leo on Sunday, it reminds you that your words and everything you do related to your talents and skills either build you up or tear you down. The Leo Moon is all about communication for you, Gemini. So, even though you consider yourself pretty brave overall, you're not always talking how you want to.

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But something's different on October 4. You decide to give something a shot. An important conversation comes up, and you realize this is your lucky chance to say what you've been wanting to say. You ask for what you need, and you do it without flinching. This becomes the open door to getting everything you've ever wanted.

2. Virgo

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You're wiping your hands of whatever it is that you know you don't want in your life anymore. The Moon in Leo marks a period of closure. You can't have good things if you're holding on to the bad. A friend points out to you that, yet again, you're kind of thinking negatively. You realize that it's true. You want to stop.

On October 4, you choose to change your thought process. You're committed to personal growth. You can't have everything you want in life if you're always and forever looking at problems. You take your eyes off all that's wrong and start focusing on what's right. Loosening up lets you be creative, and when you're less worried, you make a whole lotta lucky opportunities for yourself. Yay, Virgo!

3. Sagittarius

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October 4 is your day, Sagittarius. Whenever the Moon enters Leo, it makes you think about all the theories you've come up with about wealth. It's been quite a challenge to stop thinking that money is for everybody else. Or when you really want something, that little voice inside tells you that you'll never really be rich.

Did you know your thinking is directly connected to what you attract? That's why, when those thoughts come into your mind on Sunday, you simply tell them to go away. You stop talking down to yourself and start talking up your goals and your dreams. It takes a lot of courage and bravery. But you know what? Today is the day you're gonna do it.

4. Pisces

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You're always investing your time and energy in everyone else. But on October 4, you turn your attention to yourself and realize that if you don't build up your life, no one else will. You have a lot of things that you want to accomplish. All your time gets sucked up by work and chores. You could be asked to do something that you know will take up your bandwidth.

You're totally tapped out, Pisces, so you pull back a little bit and say no. It takes a lot of courage to tell people that you're just not gonna be there for them when you can't. Reclaiming your time is the first step towards attracting abundance. You've given enough away for free. Now it's time to get paid.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes & Zodiac Signs and author of Horror Tarot Deck & Guidebook. Aria earned her Diploma of Astrological Excellence from the Midwest School of Astrology and has written daily horoscopes and tarot readings for the last 10 years.