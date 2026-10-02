4 Zodiac Signs Easily Attract Abundance & Luck On Saturday

Four zodiac signs so easily attract abundance and luck this Saturday. Mars is opposite Pluto on October 3, which makes good fortune happen fast.

Mars and Pluto are both power-hungry. This energy makes the following astrological signs ask themselves an important question: Do I like where I am now? Since Mars and Pluto are sitting opposite each other, the answer is likely no. They want more! And that is exactly what they are attracting today. ASAP!

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1. Taurus

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Pluto, the planet of transformation, is in your house of career. It has you considering some kind of job change so you can earn more money. You know there are problems that you're uniquely qualified to solve. On Saturday, you decide that, no matter what, you're gonna find a way to put yourself in a position of power to do just that.

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Well, you're in luck, because Mars in Leo has your back on October 3. You're light-years ahead of others who haven't even come to terms with the fact that something's wrong. No matter what happens, today's gonna be the day that you change things around in your favor. You're gonna go get your money roll!

2. Leo

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Mars in your sign has you feeling pretty motivated to do basically whatever it takes to get rich on Saturday. Including asking for help. You've been going at this alone for quite some time. You like it that way because no one tells you what to do. You prefer to call your own shots and don't want anyone disrupting your flow.

But on October 3, you meet someone who changes how you view this power dynamic. Something they say makes you realize you can go much further along with their help. This is the start of a power couple forming, Leo. And you like the idea of someone else bringing their strength to the table and you yours. Feel your right palm itching? That means abundance is coming soon.

3. Scorpio

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Since you're ruled by both Pluto and Mars, them arguing with each other on Saturday makes you wonder where your life is headed. On October 3, you suddenly find something you feel pretty passionate about. It's like a fire has been put under your feet, and now you're running towards the finish line.

That sense of motivation has been lacking, and now you realize what you've missed. You've been sleeping on your own success. But no more. You aren't the type of person who falls behind. You want to call the shots. This change in mindset lets the universe know that you're ready for whatever abundance it has in store for you. And the universe is listening.

4. Aquarius

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When it comes to abundance and luck, you're measuring it in terms of love and relationships on Saturday. You've been doing a lot of inner work, and it's changed how you view the world. When you meet someone you really like, you're putting your best foot forward.

No mixed signals. No games. If somebody has to be the icebreaker, it will be you. The time has come for you to let your feelings be known. Romance is not something you wait for to possibly happen. On October 3, you're committed to creating it.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes & Zodiac Signs. Aria earned her Diploma of Astrological Excellence from the Midwest School of Astrology and has written daily horoscopes for the last 10 years.