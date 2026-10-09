Abundance & Luck Arrive For 4 Zodiac Signs During The New Moon On Saturday

Saturday's New Moon in Libra is creating a high-energy day that turns out to be pretty lucky for four zodiac signs. Each gets a fresh start towards a life of abundance on October 10, 2026.

Along with gaining a fresh understanding that brings harmony to any partnership, these astrological signs are about to feel a new sense of peace that life is finally balancing out for the better.

1. Libra

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You see something you like on Saturday, Libra. The interesting thing is that the New Moon in Libra shows it is yours to have, if you want it. Just as attracted as you are to this person or opportunity, it is flocking to you like seagulls to a sandwich on the beach. You couldn't turn away if you wanted to, and you really don't want to.

However, when good fortune comes to you, you are used to sitting back and waiting for it to land in your lap. You're not going to be able to do that on October 10, because as it comes to you, you are supposed to go to it. Surprise yourself and take the initiative. You'll get further than you think.

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2. Aquarius

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Aquarius, the progress you asked for is flying in on the wings of Saturday's New Moon in Libra. With this energy, you are absolutely channeling Rent, because there is "no day but today" when it comes to this level up.

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What is so beautiful about you and the opportunity you've attracted is how open-minded you are about what is gravitating to you. Other than needing it to move you forward and elevate you, you have no specifications. The reason you're being so open, outside of the obvious, is that you don't want to block your blessings because you were too narrow-minded to see the bigger picture. You are all for the universe doing its thing, as long as you don't lose yourself in the process.

3. Gemini

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Speaking your truth led you to this monumental day. The fact that you called it as you saw it from the very beginning and did not mince words has not only helped you stay connected to what you wanted but brought more favor than you anticipated.

With the New Moon in Libra on October 10, this situation has the makings of a never-ending, custom-made dream come true! Connection is very important to you, Gemini, and on Saturday, everything finally connects the way it was always meant to.

4. Aries

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In the movie A Lot Like Love, there is a song by Aqualung that beautifully describes your energy on October 10. "All that's left has gone away, and there's nothing there for you to do." For you, it's over in every way you care to be done with it, and letting go of something old has brought you something new. What does this energy mean to you?

Thanks to the New Moon in Libra, you feel more leveled now, knowing that you have everything you need to step into the next phase of your life. What's even better, by maintaining a positive outlook throughout any hardships, you channel Bruno Mars and Lady Gaga when you reflect on what you've left behind because you let it "die with a smile" and found gratitude for the experience rather than regret.

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Olive Honey is an astrologer, intuitive counselor, and author who’s been practicing astrology professionally since 2019. She specializes in cusp- and faith-based astrology, a special niche committed to helping people see clearly what requires their attention at a specific point in time.