5 Zodiac Signs Have Fulfilling Horoscopes On Wednesday, October 7

Five zodiac signs have truly fulfilling horoscopes on Wednesday thanks to the waning crescent moon passing through both Leo and Virgo on October 7.

These signs may not have said it out loud yet, but they have each been working to settle something once and for all. Well, they're about to finally feel satisfied within this situation. They've come to terms with the fact that they've done their part and feel so close to seeing things fall into place. All you need at this point is a little clarity to confirm that you're moving in the right direction toward inner alignment, and the Virgo Moon is happy to be of service by the end of the day.

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1. Libra

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You've been channeling Maren Morris, wishing that someone close to you would meet you in the middle. Deep down, you know life would be so much easier if they were better at compromise. Don't worry, Libra. You get your wish on Wednesday.

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The Leo and Virgo moon helps you finally accept what you've observed rather than hoping for something that isn't there. What you see and understand on October 7 is that being more selective with the people in your life brings you the satisfaction you truly want. You may be gifted at being the peace in a storm, but that does not mean you have to sit through one to prove you can tame it. That's not your job or your calling. The moment you realize that, the sooner you experience the fulfillment you've been yearning for.

2. Capricorn

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I'm going to hold your hand while I tell you this, Capricorn. You already know what will make your current situation more solid. But for some reason, you keep denying yourself that truth.

During the waning moon, you're prompted to address things head-on so you can finally have the sense of fulfillment you've invested in. Will it still be with this person or situation? Again, today's energy implies that you already know the answer. You only need to be honest with yourself.

3. Leo

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What you learn on Wednesday is something you love to hear, Leo: You were right. Is it true that you keep raising the bar or moving the finish line? Of course. How else would you continue to get better over time?

Because the reason you set your standards so high for others is that you know you can and will push yourself to reach them as well. And overall, that's the kind of situation you strive to be in. One that will continue to push you as much as you push yourself. One that makes you better with each step in your journey. You choose to keep company with the same mindset so you can not only be the best of the best, but among the best too. That is when you feel truly fulfilled, and that is what you experience on Wednesday.

4. Gemini

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You are in a position to welcome incredible energy on Wednesday. The waning Leo and Virgo moon introduces you to never-ending possibilities that you can't wait to share with the people in your world. You find fulfillment, but this is more than that. You find your exact equal. And for you, Gemini, there is no greater joy.

This has been a long time coming, but more than that, it didn't come easy. For those who doubted this was destined to be part of your story or who tried to convince you that you weren't ready, today's energy ends that debate. The proof is in the pudding, and at the end of the day, that's all that matters. Now, enjoy yourself and what you always knew was meant for you. After all it took to get to this point in your life, you deserve it.

5. Aries

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You're used to being seen, Aries. You can't help it. But Wednesday's energy takes the focus off how undeniable your presence is to highlight the why.

There is a role you've been destined for since birth. Every step you take in your life leads you closer to claiming that title. October 7 is another one of those days when the curtain gets pulled back, and as Billie Eilish sang on the Barbie Soundtrack, you see what you're made for.

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Olive Honey is an astrologer, intuitive counselor, and author who’s been practicing astrology professionally since 2019. She specializes in cusp- and faith-based astrology, a special niche committed to helping people see clearly what requires their attention at a specific point in time.