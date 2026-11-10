3 Zodiac Signs Are Making Things Happen On During The Sagittarius Moon On Wednesday

Three zodiac signs are making things happen on November 11, 2026. Around this time of the year, we're either too lazy to do anything substantial, or we're already getting ourselves into action mode for next year. We might as well get a head start, right?

During the waxing crescent Moon in Sagittarius, we're thinking positively. What's more, we have the energy to follow through on the grand ideas we've got in mind. This is a supreme time of year for these astrological signs in particular. We're making big moves and changing our lives for the better.

Advertisement

1. Gemini

Design: YourTango

All you know is that you have to get out, Gemini. You've been saying this to yourself for years now. And while your intentions have always been true and good, you still haven't made the move. What's been holding you up?

Advertisement

Well, whatever it is, it doesn't seem to matter on Wednesday. During the waxing crescent Moon in Sagittarius, you finally begin making serious change in your life, and you feel great about it all. Confidence takes over, and you're off! Nothing can stop you now.

You feel like you're heading towards something new and truly amazing. You don't want to stop this incredible momentum any time soon. Listen to your heart and go where it takes you. This is your chance to make things happen. Don't let it pass you by.

2. Libra

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

There's just something about November that inspires you, Libra. It's so close to the new year, and yet, you've still got some time to finish up what you've already started. That sounds great to you.

On Wednesday, during the waxing crescent Moon in Sagittarius, you feel like the Moon at the beginning of its cycle. You are just starting off now, and big things are ahead. While you aren't exactly sure where it's taking you, you know it's going to be good.

You also know that if you want to see change later, you need to start now. There's no time like the present moment. And what you do must be significant and realistic. That's the key word: realistic. Stick with something you can accomplish. Make things happen.

Advertisement

3. Pisces

Design: YourTango

For you, Pisces, everything right now feels magical and promising. You're absolutely gonna go with it, because you haven't felt this good in a very long time. And why fight a good thing?

Maybe it's just something about the month of November. But on this date, you're working with the waxing crescent Moon in Sagittarius, and that, in itself, is pure positivity and hopefulness. Plus, the 11/11 Portal is opening, adding to the magic and bringing new beginnings into your life.

Advertisement

You want to take the change you feel happening all around you and make it into something real. Something formidable. And on Wednesday, you do. If anyone can take an inspiration and make it into a miracle, it's you. So get to work! There's no time to waste.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.