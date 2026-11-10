3 Zodiac Signs Are Being Blessed By The Universe On 11/11

On November 11, 2026, three zodiac signs are very blessed by the universe. That's because when Jupiter opposes the North Node, we get to wrap things up.

If we've been wondering where all of this is going, we figure it out on Wednesday. We're starting to understand that progress only comes after the healing takes place. Lucky for us, we're at that place right now. We're letting go of the past, and as the 11/11 portal opens, we're pressing forward into something remarkable.

Advertisement

1. Leo

Design: YourTango

You've always felt like there's something special about you, Leo, and that's not necessarily a bad thing. It's nice to feel special, or to feel as if the universe somehow favors you. When Jupiter opposes the North Node on Wednesday, that feeling is well-rounded and balanced out.

Advertisement

That Node energy helps you walk away from whatever has had you feeling less than your best. You're now able to be as special as you believe you really are, and the universe reacts well to that. On 11/11, it's showering you with blessings.

You're going through a time of great healing right now, and it can only do you right. You feel aligned with the universal power, and it suits you well. Enjoy and make the most of it all!

2. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

On Wednesday, you're feeling like the universe's favorite person. That's because you've finally reached the other side of a very long and taxing journey. It's one of those dark nights of the soul kinds of events. And your reward is a whole lot of cosmic blessings.

With the help of Jupiter opposite the North Node, you've been able to come full circle. Now, you can bask in the blessings heading your way. You feel confident again. You've healed, Sagittarius, and good for you.

Because this Jupiter transit is an opposition event, you get to see a broad perspective. You've gone through a lot, and while it wasn't easy, you can see the bigger picture now. Everything had a purpose, and on 11/11 you get to step into your real self again. It's refreshing and inspiring and just what you need.

Advertisement

3. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

When Jupiter opposes the North Node on Wednesday, you have a major realization, Aquarius. You're realizing that you no longer have to continue doing whatever you've been doing. Woah. That comes as a huge relief and feels like a real cosmic blessing.

This transit specializes in putting you back together again, and what that really means is that you feel complete. You are getting the universal cue to move on, safely. It's time to leave the past behind once and for all.

Advertisement

You don't need to look back because there's nothing to look back upon. The future awaits, and you feel very good about it. You finally feel as if the universe has seen you, and it makes you feel very special indeed. On 11/11, it's time to move forward, with the cosmos's full support.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.