3 Zodiac Signs Attract Luck & Happiness On Sunday, November 8

Three zodiac signs start attracting luck and happiness on November 8, 2026. Pluto is direct, and that means that for most of us, times are about to get much easier. So, thank you, Pluto!

These astrological signs are seeing the most luck, mainly because they are the most eager for change. We are ready to do whatever we need to for luck and happiness to find us. We see a chance, and we take it. This is gonna be a great day!

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1. Taurus

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You're not one to pass up a great adventure. So when this day presents you with something so spectacular and promising, you jump on it, Taurus. You're not about to let a good thing get away.

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During Pluto direct on Sunday, you are finally able to see your way out of the dark, and what's on the other side is shining and bright. Positivity has made a comeback, and you're all over it.

This is how you're able to turn a small change in fortune into great luck and the promise of more where that came from. You're in the thick of it now, and it's only just begun. Happiness is here, and it's here to stay.

2. Leo

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You don't just feel lucky on Sunday, Leo. You feel as if you've been handpicked by the universe itself for a truly spectacular day. Luck is everywhere you look, and you're overwhelmed by all the good fortune.

What a day, indeed. Thanks to the powers of Pluto direct, what once stood in your way has now basically dissolved into an obstacle-free existence. Wow! How could you not be happy when all your struggles are disappearing before your very eyes?

This also puts the pressure on you, but you like this kind of pressure. You know there's a goal here, and it's one you can achieve easily. You are, without a doubt, the luckiest of them all. Enjoy this moment!

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3. Aquarius

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One of the greatest things about you, Aquarius, is your ability to somehow keep hope alive and stay true to the things you believe in, whether or not anyone else does. You aren't easily swayed, and that's quite a talent. Not everyone can say the same.

On Sunday, luck comes to you thanks to Pluto direct in your sign. It shows up as you feeling fabulous about a choice you made, and yes, it's one no one else had faith in. You could have let the naysayers change your mind, but you didn't. You trusted yourself and stood your ground. Now luck is surrounding you because of it.

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You don't live your life to please others. No way. You live for you, and that's a great thing. During Pluto direct, you are able to create even more opportunity for yourself. The world has opened to you, and that makes you oh so happy. Have fun with it!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.