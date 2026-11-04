Life's Getting A Lot Happier For 3 Zodiac Signs On Thursday, November 5

It looks like three zodiac signs are on their Happiness Comeback Tour that kicks off on November 5. They've got Jupiter direct to help them out and know full well they might as well make the most of it.

At this point of the retrograde season, most people are tired of being worried. Not to mention over being sad and just plain not ourselves. You're not the only one missing the old days of being human beings with regular problems instead of seismic messes. Thankfully, true happiness returns on Thursday, and these astrological signs show us how it's done.

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1. Libra

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You've been through a lot lately, Libra, and that's on a personal level. Aside from everything that's going on in the world around you, you've been dealing with your own baggage, and the truth is, it's all wearing you down. How could it not?

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And then, on Thursday, Jupiter direct in Leo gives you a glimpse into a life free of all this stress. Immediately, you decide that's where you want to be. As soon as you figure out that happiness is a choice, there's no other option in your mind.

You don't want to be sad or worried, but for a while, it seemed like that was the only way. Well, not anymore! Why bother with all the madness when happiness has delivered an invitation, straight to your door?

2. Taurus

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It's November, and it's been a long year. Honestly, you can't wait for it to be 2027 already. You got over a lot, and on November 5 you realize that this could potentially be only the beginning. Don't worry. I'm not talking about more hardships or struggles. I just mean there's so much greatness to come.

You've got big plans and dreams, and there's something about the expansive nature of Jupiter direct that lets you feel that you have something to look forward to. You are so excited about the future, and that wasn't always the case. It sure is a welcome change.

What's great is that when you're excited, you're also happy, Taurus. You like being involved. You like when you're firing on all cylinders. You're sharp and engaged on Thursday, and it feels fabulous. Keep it up!

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3. Cancer

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Happiness has not been forgotten in your life, Cancer. It's just been put on hold, and you don't even know why. So, during Jupiter direct in Leo, that's the question on your mind. Why aren't you happy?

Luckily, the universe loves questions like this. On Thursday, it comes to your rescue with the best possible answer. As it turns out, there's no reason at all for you not to be happy. Well, that's a relief!

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While that might sound trite or flippant, the reality is that happiness is your destiny. You are meant to be joyful. All you have to do now is accept it, rather than think of it as a goal. Happiness is here and now, and you're in the thick of it. Own it! Enjoy it! Love it!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.