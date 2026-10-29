Loneliness Comes To An End For 3 Zodiac Signs Once The Moon Is In Cancer On Friday

Loneliness is finally coming to an end for three zodiac signs on October 30, 2026. When the Moon moves into Cancer on Friday, we become more in touch with our emotions.

Loneliness does serve a purpose. Usually shows people that they are much stronger than they think. That being said, it doesn't need to last forever. The Cancer Moon helps people work through their emotions. That's why these astrological signs are about to realize they no longer need to carry around the burden of loneliness. They learned what they needed to, and now they're moving on and spending their precious energy elsewhere.

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1. Cancer

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You've done your time in the prison of loneliness, Cancer. While you could justify every second spent there, you also believe that your stay is over. It's time to welcome connection back into your life.

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The Moon in your sign on Friday shows you that while you're a highly emotional person, you're not a masochist. You don't like to unnecessarily torture yourself with lonely thoughts. So, why have you been doing that lately?

You're starting to realize that life is short and filled with harsh lessons. That might sound negative, but it's not meant to be. It just means that you must live in the moment and enjoy what you have now, without letting loneliness bring you down. So give your friends a call. Reconnect with your loved ones and leave this lonely chapter behind.

2. Pisces

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You could stay in that lonely place forever and make it your entire identity, Pisces. It would be easy to do. But even you know when enough is enough, and when the Moon moves into Cancer on Friday, you get to call it.

You're no longer getting anything out of this loneliness. At first, you couldn't help it, but now you can. That means you have no excuse. Walk away from the lonely life. You will feel so much better once you do.

Sure, this time alone taught you some valuable lessons. But there's nothing left for it to teach you. You've healed, and now, it's time to come alive. Let yourself start over and welcome new people into your orbit.

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3. Libra

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A while back, you accepted that loneliness was just a part of your life, Libra. But is that really the truth? It seems like you stopped feeling lonely, and didn't even realize it. How did that happen?

Well, you got so caught up in life that you didn't have a chance to step back and see how much better it got. On Friday, the Cancer Moon helps you pause and check in with how you feel now. It turns out, you're not so lonely anymore. And maybe you haven't been for quite some time.

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This happened without your knowledge but it doesn't make it any less real. And you're certainly not complaining. You don't want to be lonely, and you're happy to accept that things have changed. It's time to move on and enjoy life with the people you love.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.