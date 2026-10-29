3 Zodiac Signs Attract Luck & Good Fortune On Friday, October 30

Three zodiac signs are attracting luck and good fortune on October 30, 2026. This is completely unexpected, and that only makes it all the sweeter!

It's not just good fortune, either. It's cash. Money. The stuff we need and want. It really is our lucky day. What we do with this good fortune is up to us, but when the Cancer Moon trines the Scorpio Sun on Friday, we're cutting ourselves some slack. For once, we're enjoying this very pleasant surprise without all the self-criticism we're used to.

Advertisement

1. Aries

Design: YourTango

Here's the thing, Aries: you expected the worst, and you didn't get it. What? How did that happen? You had it in your mind that something was going to go so wrong that you already started to hear yourself complain. And then...

Advertisement

Nothing went wrong. In fact, it went so right that you started to make money off of it. Whoa, now that's a twist, and one you'll happily accept. On Friday, when the Moon forms a trine with the Sun, you can set all that worry behind you, because life is about to become oh so sweet.

For once, you are quite happy to be proved wrong. There's no ego bruising at all. You're feeling luckier than ever and enjoying this shocking turn of fortune.

2. Leo

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

There are moments when you laugh at yourself, Leo. You know that your bountiful optimism, at times, seems extreme. So, on occasion, you rein in it, just for reality's sake. But that doesn't mean you're any less hopeful.

On Friday, when the Cancer Moon trines the Scorpio Sun, you know things are going to work out for you. Do you have proof? Probably not. But that doesn't mean you're wrong. Other people might call it blind optimism, but you call it faith, and right now, it's really working for you.

During this transit, you receive news that is so stunningly good that you resume your laughter. It looks like being super optimistic all the time is actually a good thing. Who knew? Well, you did! And now, you get to enjoy all the luck and good fortune heading your way.

Advertisement

3. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

You have no idea how good this day is going to turn out, Scorpio. While you may be skeptical just reading this, the universe doesn't mind. When the Sun trines the Moon on Friday, good fortune is heading your way no matter what.

This helps you accept that life isn't always hard. Sure, it feels like that at times, but the truth is that nonstop suffering isn't part of the deal. The idea of being relaxed and also receiving good news seems nearly impossible. But you aren't going to stand in its way.

Advertisement

October 30 offers you something totally unexpected, and it has all to do with making lots and lots of money. Interested? Yep, you sure are. Hang tight and see what happens! This is the start of a lucky new era, and you're all in.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.