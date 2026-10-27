Life’s Getting So Much Better For 3 Zodiac Signs On October 28, 2026

Life is getting so much better for three zodiac signs on October 28, 2026. A few days ago, Venus moved out of Scorpio and back into Libra. We're really feeling the impact of that on Wednesday, as our hard work begins to manifest real rewards.

We always knew we were in line for a big payoff thanks to all the hard work we've put in. We've been patient, and this day shows these astrological signs that it was worth the wait. More days like this are on the schedule. We have so much to look forward to!

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1. Leo

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For many, it's hard to imagine that the stars and the movements of the planets play a part in our everyday lives. Yet, with Venus now out of Scorpio and in Libra, it's hard to ignore the very real shift that has taken place.

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It's as if all the negativity is vanishing before our very eyes. And what you are left with, Leo, is a sense of calm. This allows you to see something amazing: you are now receiving what you've rightfully earned.

You were starting to lose hope that all of your hard work would ever pay off. It's hard to stay confident when you're not seeing any return. But Venus in Libra wipes out the doubt and makes your life so much better. Enjoy!

2. Libra

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It's late October, and you're thinking that around this time of the year, you should be seeing some compensation. Well, you'd be right about that. This year hasn't been easy, but you've worked hard, and you feel like you should be rewarded. It's only fair.

Venus is back in your sign, and it left behind all the strife and confusion when it moved out of Scorpio. Now, the planet of love and beauty gets to shine without anything blocking its light.

This makes your life so much better, Libra. In fact, you can expect obvious displays of affection as well as financial compensation on Wednesday and in the days ahead. You are deeply appreciated and honored, and now you get to see proof.

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3. Sagittarius

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You've played your cards right, and you've stayed patient and true to the work you do. With Venus now back in Libra, you find that it's the right time to ask for what you believe should be yours. I'm talking about a raise.

Well, good luck and let it be known that the stars are on your side, Sagittarius. You've never been anything but a loyal and brilliant worker. Now, it's time you see some career advancement and a pay increase to go with it.

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This really shows that patience has always been your best friend. As the free spirit of the zodiac, people may not expect patience to come easy to you. But it does, and you've turned it into an art form. Now, that patience is paying off, and you are very, very grateful. Life is finally getting better. Keep up the good work!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.