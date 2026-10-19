3 Zodiac Signs Find Their Focus On October 20, 2026

Three zodiac signs are finding their focus on October 20, 2026. The Moon squares Mercury on Tuesday, and this transit is all about intense insight and a lack of distraction. Exactly what we've been needing!

Opportunities are available, but it's up to us to make a move. It's time to hone in on what we can do to improve our lot in life. Though it's hard to concentrate in a world that is continuously trying to rob us of our focus, the time has come. We can do it!

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1. Gemini

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You certainly love letting fate take its course without trying to steer it in any particular direction. Yet, when the Aquarius Moon squares Mercury in Scorpio on Tuesday, you may find that you want to be in control.

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This desire leads you to hone in on one particular topic and go for it flawlessly. At times, you can be very scattered, trying to do too many things at once. But that's not the case on October 20. Now that you've found your focus, you're like a dog with a bone.

That's a good thing! One-pointedness is what gets stuff done. When you focus and put all of your concentration on one thing, your chances of making that one thing happen skyrocket. Keep it up!

2. Virgo

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The Aquarius Moon squares Mercury in Scorpio on Tuesday, and this energy works wonders. This transit helps you identify exactly what to focus on so you can cut through the noise and get it all done and out of the way.

Focus is your speciality, Virgo, though sometimes that focus turns on you and you end up in a spiral of self-doubt. Well, it works both ways, and during this transit, you get to know it.

What this means is that you're not the problem right now. Staying on track is, and it's getting better with each day because you're starting to see results. Focus is what brings the rewards, and you're on it.

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3. Aquarius

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On this day, you find something that seemed to escape you for so long. That, my dear Aquarius, is your focus. Distraction got the better of you, but no longer! Now, you are concentrating on what matters.

The Moon in your sign squares Mercury in Scorpio on Tuesday, and this transit hits the spot just right. You'll see that this was the only nudge you really needed to get yourself back on track again, particularly in terms of health and lifestyle choices.

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This is when you really start to make headway in the areas that benefit you most. That's because during this transit, you can finally pinpoint and concentrate on what makes you happy. The universe says: go for it. There's no time to waste!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.