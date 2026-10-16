Great Things Fall Into Place For 3 Zodiac Signs On October 17, 2026

Great things are falling into place for three zodiac signs on October 17, 2026. During Uranus retrograde, we remember that being different is actually what brings us the best opportunities, especially these days.

This transit adds an element of fearlessness to everything we do. We know we're unique and special, and we're no longer afraid to own it. On Saturday, we are being our most authentic selves, and we're standing out from the crowd. That is exactly why good things are finally falling into place.

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1. Taurus

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Do you know what you're tired of, Taurus? Making the same mistake over and over again, only to discover that choice would never work for you in a million years. How annoying!

You got into the habit of trying to blend in, and well, that's a laugh riot. You're purely original in everything you do, and you're certainly not meant to be one of the many. So, stop trying to be.

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During Uranus retrograde, you start to feel more comfortable just being yourself. What's more is the universe is paying attention. On Saturday, it notices you being authentic and comes back with an offer you can't refuse. Great things are falling into place now, and it's all because you've stopped trying to be someone you're not.

2. Leo

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During Uranus retrograde, someone in your life brings you an opportunity that is right up your alley. You might not have seen this coming, or at least, not expected this person to deliver it. Still, you are quite interested.

This is an opportunity for serious growth. It's not only something you can do, but it's something that pays well, too. Ooh la la! You've been working hard and laying the groundwork, and now things are finally falling into place. No complaints here!

Now, it's up to you whether or not you take this chance and see where it goes, Leo. When opportunities arrive, you have the option to run with them or pass. On this day, you run. Great choice!

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3. Sagittarius

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Recently, your entire attitude changed, Sagittarius. Now, you have the nerve to grab opportunities and run with them. You're done letting fear control you or waiting for the perfect moment to act. So, you won't hesitate when something amazing falls in your path during Uranus retrograde.

You are no longer afraid to show the world who you really are, as you feel you have nothing to lose. Why back off and play it small, when you are huge in courage and talent? You know that you are a powerhouse, and now it's time to show the rest of the world.

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Because you're owning who you are, you become a magnet for greatness. Incredible things are falling into place, and you couldn't be more grateful. On Saturday, the universe offers you a chance to do exactly what you want to do. Take it! Opportunities like this don't come around every day, even for you.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.