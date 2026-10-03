Great Things Fall Into Place For 3 Zodiac Signs On Sunday, October 4

Good things start falling into place for three zodiac signs on Sunday. On October 4, they're attracting some unique and truly special opportunities thanks to Uranus retrograde.

When we have Uranus, the planet of innovation and sudden change, on our side, that means only the most interesting situations are heading our way. In all honesty, these astrological signs have been a bit bored. So this is certainly welcome. It's a time of curiosity and wonder. Following our hearts is well advised. Go forth!

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1. Gemini

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Your friends wonder about you at times, Gemini, because you always seem to wait until the very last minute. Perhaps this is a bit of procrastination. But, really, you're trusting in the universe that whatever you need will come. Your friends balk at this idea, but the truth is that it's always worked for you, and it's about to work for you once again.

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That's the power of Uranus retrograde. On Sunday, this powerful transit shows everyone else that you're on your own level. Great things are falling into place now, and it's all because you kept your faith. You were patient, and it's paying off now.

On October 4, you can laugh at everyone who has ever doubted you. You work at your own pace, and because you trust in the timing of the universe, the universe comes at you with primo opportunities. This is one for the books. Nicely done!

2. Scorpio

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It's October, and you are not messing around anymore, Scorpio. You're season is just around the corner, and you feel like it's time to get things done. Playtime is over. You are on the hunt for fantastic opportunities, and lucky you: you get one on Sunday.

In fact, during Uranus retrograde, there might be more than one heading your way. You have a taste for the unusual, and that's exactly what this special transit delivers. Incredible things are falling into place now, all thanks to the planet of innovation.

You'll be happy to know that during this transit, the mundane and ordinary never even show up on your radar. What you receive on this day is rare and amazing. Good for you! This is exactly what you've been waiting for.

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3. Capricorn

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There's just something about you, Capricorn, that attracts amazing and interesting opportunities all the time. You've lived an especially blessed life, and you always have something new to look forward to. October 4 is no different.

During Uranus retrograde, you're able to try something new on for size, just to see if perhaps it might be your next big thing. You've been wanting to spice things up, and now's your chance.

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One such opportunity opens up for you on Sunday, and you'll recognize it immediately as something special and very curious. Your interest leads you to new places and new people. Suddenly, your boredom becomes a distant memory. You? Bored? Never! Good things are finally falling into place. How very lucky!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.