Life Gets So Much Better For 3 Zodiac Signs Between Now & August 9

Between now and August 9, 2026, life is getting so much better for three zodiac signs. In the days ahead, the energy becomes upbeat and more playful.

On August 6, Venus enters Libra. The planet of love and beauty is considered at home and very powerful in this sign. Relationships of all types seem lighter, and people are more inclined to keep the peace than argue. Mercury enters Leo on August 9, bringing a burst of exciting new energy. You find yourself thinking in bold new directions and can't help but speak your mind.

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1. Aries

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At the start of the week, Venus is in Virgo. This transit encourages you to practice small acts of service for your partner and others rather than being critical. This could be anything from taking their dog to the groomer to picking up dinner when they work late. This gets the relationship further than complaining or bringing up contentious issues. When Venus moves into Libra on Thursday, everything feels lighter.

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Mars, your ruling planet, is moving through Gemini, which can make you come across as too aggressive. Fortunately, Venus in Libra helps tamp this down so you can avoid unnecessary clashes. Try not to overreact or respond impulsively, both in person and over text.

2. Virgo

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If you have a partner, expect some tension this week, Virgo. Saturn is in retrograde, bringing up issues about how you feel in the relationship. With Venus in your sign at the start of the week, this is exacerbated. It causes you to overcriticize, while trying to fix every problem that comes up, no matter how small.

When Venus moves into Libra on Thursday, things begin looking up. Rather than overanalyzing a relationship, focus on small ways you can help your partner and grow your love. This doesn’t mean you should try to fix all your problems, which is impossible. But you can take small steps to turn the energy around and make the relationship more positive. You may also feel burned out this week, so get enough rest and pay attention to your health.

3. Cancer

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Be careful not to overreact, Cancer. This week, your emotions may get the better of you, especially with your family. Don't be too critical of yourself or others. Mars in Gemini stirs up negative energies and old baggage. So, it's important to ground yourself however you can, whether that means meditating or spending time outdoors.

Instead of self-criticism, focus on self-care this week. If you start heading in a bad direction emotionally, cut the thoughts off and do something else to shift your focus. Pause before you speak and think before you act. If you have anxiety at night, write your thoughts in a journal instead of processing things in your head over and over. After you write them down, try to let them go. When you look back at what you wrote later, you'll likely wonder why you were so worried.

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Leslie Hale is a professional astrologer with over 30 years of experience specializing in astrological guidance to empower you with knowledge of future events, relationships, finances, and major life situations.