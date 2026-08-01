Loneliness Ends For 3 Chinese Zodiac Signs Between Now & August 9

From Monday, August 3 through Sunday, August 9, 2026, loneliness comes to an end for three Chinese zodiac signs. The week begins on a Full Day, bringing a busy time and lots of social opportunities, and it ends on a Danger Day, allowing you to feel confident in your own space.

So many things happened in the month of July that a new month is embraced with open arms. One thing that some animal signs would love to put an end to is a feeling of loneliness. It's really hard to shake off at first. But as the days progress, there are many opportunities to make new friends or socialize.

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Hobbies, pets, and even a few hours watching a movie or reading a book are all part of what helps three animal signs stop feeling alone.

1. Dog

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Loneliness ends for you the week of August 3 because you start to say yes more to the things you want in life. You sometimes reject opportunities out of fear. Saying no more often felt safe. You honestly thought you were making wise decisions. Playing it safe has left you feeling weak, and that is not you at all, Dog. You are full of life and the type of person who loves to enjoy experiences.

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On Wednesday, say yes to something you really love to do. You feel scared at first because you're re-entering an area of your life that you thought you'd never return to, but slowly and surely, you return to your usual self. The loneliness you felt wasn't really that you needed people, but that you needed to remember who you are.

2. Rooster

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You've craved unconditional love, but you've often felt that people let you down. This week, you decide to invest energy into something you've always loved. You spend more time in nature and around animals. You are more intentional about watching life around you, like birds and their sounds. If you own a pet at home, you pay more attention to how they're trying to communicate with you.

You realize that you have a truly special relationship and gratitude fills your heart. All that loneliness you felt inside starts to disappear the week of August 3. By Sunday, you realize that the answer you've always been searching for was within reach. You just needed to see it more clearly.

3. Pig

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There's a long list of movies you've wanted to binge-watch but haven't made the time. You decide that laughter would be the best medicine for your loneliness the week of August 3. You grab your favorite snackies and make a full plan for everything you wanted to catch up on.

You could even do a little exercise while watching a show because you know that laughter and movement are healers of your body. It's hard to feel sad while you're smiling. You realize that not everybody can be surrounded by friends all the time, and a part of you never really wants to be. Being a homebody who nerds out on movies is perfect for your needs.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes & Zodiac Signs and author of Horror Tarot Deck & Guidebook. Aria earned her Diploma of Astrological Excellence from the Midwest School of Astrology and has written daily horoscopes and tarot readings for the last 10 years.