4 Zodiac Signs Attract Abundance & Luck When Venus Enters Libra On Thursday, August 6

Four zodiac signs attract some serious abundance and luck after Venus enters Libra on August 6, 20206. Libra rules fairness and justice, and while Venus is at home in this sign, it works hard to make sure you get everything you've earned.

People are drawn toward what's lovely when Venus is in Libra, so your chances of attracting beauty increase tenfold. Venus draws opportunities to be around the right kind of people, making you luckier than usual. Four astrological signs realize that the timing is perfect for them to get ahead, and on Thursday, all the treasures of the universe are there for the taking.

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1. Capricorn

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Capricorn, you're attracting abundance and luck through your career while Venus is in Libra. On Thursday, you realize that people really are influenced by what they see. Instead of pretending this fact doesn't exist, you finally give in and dress the part you want to play in life. You take extra care of your appearance, and when you talk, you try your hardest to really slow down and speak with intention.

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You know that self-respect is the first step toward drawing the right kind of attention. It's easier for you to get invited into rooms where decisions are made. You notice right away that people talk to you differently, more like a team player than just an employee. The changes you make to truly consider your contribution make your life better, and the best part is that good fortune meets you right where you are.

2. Virgo

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You're one of those zodiac signs who is very practical, and that often means you choose second-hand items or make frugal choices. On Thursday, luck arrives through personal possessions, and any activities you participate in bring you abundance when the goal is to stockpile items for your own collection. August 6 is a hobbyist or collector's dream. If you love to check out vintage things online or go to a thrift store to browse shelves for a cool find, this is your time to go for it.

The energy is also perfect for bartering and trading things with other people. If you have an item you don't use or want anymore, take a photo and send it to others to see if they would like it. Ask if they have anything they want to get rid of that they would be willing to swap. Things seem to fall into your lap when Venus is in Libra, so don't be shy. Ask away, Virgo!

3. Taurus

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You are a hard-working zodiac sign, and your family means so much to you. Which is why you often put them above your own needs. But Taurus, this is the day that your habits and routines really take off and help you to get the things you wish to have in your life. When Venus enters Libra on August 6, you get a chance to review the things you do each day.

Thursday is a good day to evaluate whether your daily habits nurture and feed your goals, not just serve the needs of others. Life isn't necessarily always fair, but your time has value. How you treat yourself and what you do needs to benefit you. Choosing wisely attracts more abundance and luck into your life.

4. Pisces

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You're one of the most compassionate zodiac signs, Pisces, and you are a giver. Since Venus entering Libra activates your house of shared resources on August 6, you start attracting abundance and luck when other people are generous and kind toward you. You don't have to chase what you need. To get a financial blessing, you just have to be willing to receive.

The nice thing about this energy is that you get permission to struggle less and trust the universe more. The greatest part of this abundance is learning that luck doesn't have to involve struggle. It involves being vulnerable and allowing others to show you that they can come through for you when you need them.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes & Zodiac Signs and author of Horror Tarot Deck & Guidebook. Aria earned her Diploma of Astrological Excellence from the Midwest School of Astrology and has written daily horoscopes and tarot readings for the last 10 years.