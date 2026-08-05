3 Zodiac Signs Experience Hope They Haven't Felt In A While Starting On Thursday, August 6

When Venus enters Libra on August 6, 2026, three zodiac signs experience a deep sense of hope that they haven't felt in a long time. Life has been looking kinda bleak lately, so this couldn't have come at a better time.

We are tired of putting ourselves down. The more we do that, the more sunken and depressed we get. But with Venus in Libra, it's nearly impossible to feel bad. And the thing about having hope is that, once you get it, you don't want to let it go. On Thursday, these astrological signs are taking hold of this hopeful feeling and making it last.

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1. Cancer

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If there's one thing in your life that you do not scrimp on, it's hope, Cancer. When Venus moves into Libra on Thursday, that attitude pays off. You finally get to see that hope manifest as reality.

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You know exactly what you're hoping for, and you've never, even for a second, let go of that. It's what makes you, you. Yet somehow, Venus in Libra pumps up the self-love to a whole new level.

When you know who you are, you know what you want, and that makes everything easier to deal with. You've got an entire new era of hope ahead of you, and as far as you're concerned, all is well in your world!

2. Libra

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With Venus in your sign, Libra, you have more than just hope, Libra. This transit is basically the universe giving you tangible proof that things are going your way. That's the way it is with you on August 6. You can see the future, and in that future, everything is bright.

Sure, the world around you would have you believe that we're going downhill, but you're not them. You have your own mind, and you choose to think positively. Why would you focus on the bad?

It's not that you don't have your dark moments. You're only human, and like the rest of us, you get down from time to time. But you don't let the negativity linger. In your world, every day is a new chance to bring in hope. With Venus in your sign, this is easier than ever.

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3. Sagittarius

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Now we're talking, Sagittarius! Did someone say hope? We sure did. During Venus in Libra, the hope is plentiful, and that is just what you like to hear. You want your share, and you will get it, too.

You've come to know that hope stays alive in the person who keeps it alive. When you slink down into the muck and mire of social media or the news, it's hard to stay optimistic. So, why engage in all that rage? While it's important to stay informed, there comes a point when you're only hurting yourself.

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The good news is you're the type of person who creates your own reality, and you don't care what anyone else thinks of you. You're happy and free. Hope is your middle name on Thursday, and no one can take that away from you, no matter how hard they try.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.