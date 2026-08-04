4 Zodiac Signs Attract Abundance & Luck On Wednesday, August 5

It's pretty easy for four zodiac signs to attract abundance and luck on August 5, 2026. Wednesday is the last day of Venus in Virgo, when good fortune is acquired through routines and hard work.

The last day of a planet in any sign means that its energy is super-duper intense. In general, Venus is a little powerhouse. She rules love and beauty, and neither of those things is for the weak! This final day of Venus in the most organizational earth sign of the zodiac means that refinement goes up. This perfectionism is what helps four zodiac signs get exactly what they are looking for in life.

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1. Virgo

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On Wednesday, you generate incredible abundance and luck in your personal life. You are going over all the things that you do on a daily basis. You need to know if you're wasting your time. There are so many goals that you want to reach this year that you don't have any room for fluff.

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August 5 is the day when you start to take your schedule very seriously, Virgo. You aren't impulsive when making commitments, and are wise when it comes to spending your hard-earned cash.

You're lucky to hit everything from all sides right now, and it's a very good day for you. You have more money than you started with by the end of the day, and you start generating new energy in an area of your life that will provide profit in the future.

2. Taurus

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You are always looking for new love, and you're lucky enough to attract more of it in your romantic life on Wednesday. The attraction you feel toward something (or someone) special. You're looking for a creative way to express your interest. It's much easier for you to open up and say what you want.

It's truly all you've ever asked for or wanted. You don't want to buy their attention, and you certainly didn't want to do things to make the world think you were lucky in love, but behind closed doors you felt the opposite. You don't really want to compromise when Venus is in her last day of Virgo.

You don't like to be nitpicky, but your needs are important to you. Instead, you're exacting, and that means you are taking it very seriously.

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3. Capricorn

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Knowledge is power, Capricorn, and you have seen so many times that wealthy people are always learning and gaining new information. On Wednesday, you decide to take your own educational pursuits seriously by reading or listening to an audiobook about money and power.

You get one tiny lesson from the first read, and your mind is blown. There are nuggets of wisdom you can apply to your career and personal life with instant results! Not only do you attract abundance through better decision-making, but you create luck by avoiding problems that would have happened if you were less informed.

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4. Pisces

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A key relationship is how you'll attract abundance and luck into your life on Wednesday. You have a really good conversation with someone that you trust. They let you in on something that they are doing, and it gives you an idea to try in your own life.

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Instead of waiting, you jump right in and get started. You don't like to gatekeep when you discover what works, so you share it with family and friends. You know that when it comes to abundance, you have to keep a generous mindset.

Luck follows good intentions and giving to others. Pisces, you get so much love and support from the people in your life. The energy keeps flowing and isn't showing any signs of stopping!

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes & Zodiac Signs and author of Horror Tarot Deck & Guidebook. Aria earned her Diploma of Astrological Excellence from the Midwest School of Astrology and has written daily horoscopes and tarot readings for the last 10 years.