4 Zodiac Signs Attract Abundance & Luck On Sunday, August 2

On Sunday, August 2, 2026, four zodiac signs attracting abundance and luck realize how powerful Venus square Lilith is in manifesting what you want.

Venus is about money, and Lilith represents the dark desires you have for the life you want to live. Put them together, and you get an incredible urge to reach for the stars. You want what you want and refuse to accept no for an answer. This is the energy of resistance between your current reality and what you believe is meant for you.

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Today isn't a day for the weak, but it is for those who are flexible and know how to make adjustments in the name of success. Four astrological signs defy the odds that come against them and turn problems into solutions that lead to luck and abundance.

1. Virgo

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You're attracting abundance and luck into your life through personal development activities, like learning a new skill or building a part of your life up for pleasure. Venus is in your sign right now, so you're in a glow-up era. This is the perfect season for you to invest in your looks, body, and clothing. The better you look, the more powerful you'll feel. People notice changes in you and are drawn to what you have to offer.

The nice thing about your horoscope on Sunday is that you're also satisfying the dark desires of Lilith in your house of home and family. You want to be successful, not just for yourself but for the people you love. The more comfortable you are, the more you can do for others without sacrificing what you treasure most: emotional safety and financial security.

2. Pisces

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On Sunday, you begin to attract abundance and luck into your love life, and this could be through business partnerships or doing work that fulfills your life's purpose. With Venus in your house of partnerships, working with someone else feels so beautiful to you.

You create good energy working with another person as part of a team, and that loving side of your nature boosts your confidence. You are very visible for the depth of wisdom you have. Even the edgy side of you is liked. Lilith in your social status sector gives you a hint of mystery that allures powerful people. You're doing things in all the right ways, and it's bringing you power that you can feel.

3. Sagittarius

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Venus in your house of career helps you to attract abundance and luck through work. If you're hunting for a job or have one and want to make more money, this is your time to work hard and see results. On Sunday, Venus speaking with Lilith in your personal wealth sector works nicely together. Your drive and determination give you incredible energy to work hard and smart.

You're drawing things into your life by making power moves. You don't feel a need to put everything out there and hold back just enough to keep others interested. The investment of time in conversations and projects proves to be super positive for you. You get a gift of some sort and recognition that you earned.

4. Gemini

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Gemini, you're attracting abundance and luck through your home and family. On Sunday, you find a way to make money from your house. You might decide to sell a few items or work on a hobby you want to become a side gig. You're not wasting time on anything else but profits and success. You're ready to be the type of person who provides for a person you care about.

Secretly, that is your mission to help a family member or friend who is struggling. Today, you find that thing that would do it for you. You don't procrastinate or wish that things could be easier, though. Instead, you get to work and start moving forward.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes & Zodiac Signs and author of Horror Tarot Deck & Guidebook. Aria earned her Diploma of Astrological Excellence from the Midwest School of Astrology and has written daily horoscopes and tarot readings for the last 10 years.