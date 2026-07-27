5 Zodiac Signs Have Very Good Horoscopes On Tuesday, July 28

Five zodiac signs have very good horoscopes on Tuesday, July 28, 2026. Today, the Sun is in Leo, and the Moon is in Capricorn. Saturn is retrograde in Aries, and Mercury is direct.

Things are looking especially good for certain signs today. You're having a highly productive day and feel good about what you do, and look great while doing it. The Leo Sun reminds you to never skimp on looking good, especially when you know you could run into someone. Wear something with a little bling to stand out in a crowd.

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You take action that elevates your social status. The Capricorn Moon is all about power, so claim your own. Saturn is retrograde until December, which means you're not as held back as you were last week to pursue a goal. Mercury is still in shadow while direct, so when something from the past comes up, five signs take advantage of it and make things better.

1. Gemini

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Gemini, you have a very good horoscope on Tuesday, especially in the area of finances. With the sign in your house of personal resources, you have a chance to make money or invest in something that brings you a good return. With your planet, Mercury, no longer retrograde, you're making excellent decisions.

You follow through on what you say, and people trust you more with your commitments. Saturn retrograde, and your friendship house helps you to feel less pressured to perform for others. You are doing things that improve your life and move it forward, without obstacles in the way.

2. Leo

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On Tuesday, the Sun is still in your sign, which keeps you focused on who you want to be over the next year. A financial decision comes up now, and with Mercury direct in your house of money, you know what you want to do without a doubt. With retrograde Saturn in Aries, feelings of being limited or less.

You aren't looking to escape problems. Instead, you want to solve them. You are also more open to hearing what other people have to say. A conversation with an advisor or someone you could learn from happens, and you gain some very useful information. What makes your horoscope very good is that by the end of the day, you are pretty clear about what you need to do with your life.

3. Aries

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Saturn in your sign is retrograde, allowing you to reflect deeply on mistakes you've made in the past and how not to waste time in the future. An opportunity comes up for you in a relationship that never really blossomed. The other person is interested in talking things out.

With Mercury direct in your house of home and family, you feel pretty confident that this could be a game-changing conversation. Your home life is about to grow in a positive way. The Sun in Leo highlights a season of happiness, and with your very good horoscope for July 28, you're feeling hopeful.

4. Capricorn

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You feel less pressure to get certain projects done at home, which is part of why your horoscope feels very good to you. You have a lot going on in a particular relationship that you want to work through on Tuesday.

Mercury direct in your house of relationships gives you the chance to do that. Communication is clear, and everyone is eager to get along. With Saturn retrograde, external forces like family or negative opinions seem irrelevant.

With the Leo Sun in your house of secrets, you discover what has been creating a problem in your life. You solve it pretty quickly and feel confident that you accomplished everything you needed to do by the end of today.

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5. Libra

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On July 28, you feel pretty good about your horoscope because Saturn retrograde gives you a chance to focus on your needs a little more. Saturn can make you feel pressured to make sacrifices of time, and since it's been in your relationship sector all year, things kept coming up that you needed to address. You can now turn attention toward your own priorities.

With help from the Sun in Leo, you do it faster than expected. It's as though time is on your side and you work with laser speed. The Moon in Capricorn provides you with a strong sense of security. By the end of the day, you end things feeling safer and more secure about your own future.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes & Zodiac Signs and author of Horror Tarot Deck & Guidebook. Aria earned her Diploma of Astrological Excellence from the Midwest School of Astrology and has covered daily horoscopes and tarot readings for the last 10 years.