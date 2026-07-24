4 Zodiac Signs Attract Abundance & Luck On Saturday, July 25

On July 25, 2026, four zodiac signs attracting abundance and luck get rewarded for their hard work and effort. Saturday is the last day of Saturn direct in the sign of Aries for the rest of the year.

Saturn is in its pre-retrograde shadow, teaching you what you need to do in the future to get rewarded for your hard work and effort. Saturn loves to give you a gift after a retrograde ends, and it all starts during pre-shadow.

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On Saturday, you want to do something difficult. Put the finishing touches on a project. Being detail-oriented can make you incredibly lucky right now. Don't let exhaustion or mental fatigue stop you from doing your best. Finishing what you started earns you a reward that involves money. Abundance is on its way in the form of power. Since Aries rules fresh starts, four signs prepare for a new opportunity to create a life they want.

1. Cancer

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You attract an abundance of professional respect and luck in the form of a wage increase by making your presence known around decision-makers. On July 25, you won't hide behind the computer and not talk to your boss or people in the workplace. Instead, you'll dress super professionally and be the first to greet and share ideas. You talk about your reflections on what could improve.

A supervisor loves how you take responsibility and invites you to lead the project. You know more responsibility deserves higher pay. You ask for a raise, and get it. The fact that you took initiative is powerful. You did the hard stuff, and for that reason, Saturn rewards.

2. Capricorn

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On July 25, you attract abundance and luck by using your home to build a business. You've always wanted to have a home-based business, but time has been short, and you didn't really believe in yourself.

As Saturn slows in Aries, you gain mental clarity. You decide that if you want to replace or supplement your income, you have to do things that make you uncomfortable. You don't want to go to bed late, but on Saturday, you will have to plan and make your life better.

Saturn loves when you make sacrifices for the future. By the end of the night, you have something you charge people for. You tell friends and family; they support your work. Some pay, and you see financial promise where there once was none. Super lucky (and smart, Capricorn).

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3. Aquarius

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You're ruled by Saturn, and when it's in Aries, you attract abundance and luck through innovation and ideas. Saturn direct in Aries encourages you to talk less and reflect more. But today, you have to ask for what you need.

On Saturday, you journal about your financial problems, hoping for a breakthrough. You focus on solutions and not just a rant about how you feel. It's easier for you to take a step back and really review everything that's happening. An idea comes to you on how to reduce your expenses and make more money.

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You ask a friend a question, and they help you to figure out a problem that's drained you. You make a phone call and put a stop to it. The breakthrough arrived, and you, Aquarius, are so lucky because now you're not spending money you needed for other things.

4. Aries

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On Saturday, an abundance of emotional energy returns to you, helping you commit to a goal. You've felt incredibly stuck in a relationship, but as Saturn slows down in preparation for retrograde, you see your way out. You spot a bunch of options you missed in the past. Now, it's time to take action.

You overcome your fear of being overlooked. Like magic, opportunities appear for you to take advantage of. The more optimistic you are, the luckier you become. You meet the right person who helps you resolve a conflict. You find the money you need through a program or a place you forgot you stashed some cash. Today becomes the start of new things, and you feel beyond fortunate. You're blessed.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes & Zodiac Signs and author of Horror Tarot Deck & Guidebook. Aria earned her Diploma of Astrological Excellence from the Midwest School of Astrology and has covered daily horoscopes and tarot readings for the last 10 years.