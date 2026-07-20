5 Zodiac Signs Have Really Good Horoscopes On Tuesday, July 21

On July 21, 2026, five zodiac signs experience very good horoscopes. Tuesday is the last day of the Sun in Cancer.

The last day of a solar season is when the power really ramps up a particular theme. This time around, that theme is home and family, likely a situation that manifested in your life at the start of Cancer season. Now more will come to show you that endings are just as important as fresh starts when a fated event happens. Five astrological signs have gone through the wringer and some specs, and they have reached new heights. Now is when the rewards get reaped for doing such a good job.

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1. Cancer

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It's time to say hello to a new theme entering your life, Cancer. But first, pat yourself on the back for all the hard work you did in July. You learned how to be the very best version of yourself during your birth month. That is the foundation for you to build on next.

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With Jupiter in Leo, soon to be met by the Sun, your financial house lights up and things start to grow quickly. It's time to get to work. Tuesday is the starting point, and you are so ready to see where the maturity and wisdom you gained take you the rest of the year, starting now.

2. Gemini

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Gemini, on July 21, you get a bit more attention than you have received now that the Sun is preparing to leave Cancer, activating your communicative side. Since this is the house you rule, you get to be the center of attention wherever you go.

This is the perfect energy for posting on social media or writing a blog. If you've always thought about creating something involving words, like a podcast or even a business card, today is the ideal time for you to do it.

3. Pisces

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Jupiter is in your house of health, and that is a wonderful place for you right now. But with the Sun completing its time in your house of joy on July 21, you might decide to enjoy some indulgence. It's not too much of a stretch to treat yourself to a favorite dessert or go to your favorite restaurant.

Tuesday is about slowing down and savoring the simple pleasures you have in your life. You don't need to apologize for having a really fun night. You're finishing Cancer season strong. You deserve it!

4. Virgo

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There is something so wonderful about kind and caring friendships. Cancer season showed you who loves you and who you ought to keep in your life for a very long time. On July 21, with the Sun finishing its time in your eleventh house of social networks, make it a point to acknowledge all the people who've made your life special.

Give a big thanks over the phone or send a sappy e-card to show you care. Cancer season closes with your words having greater impact than you could ever know.

5. Taurus

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You're a big softie, Taurus, but sometimes that stubborn side has you looking pretty tough. You've learned so much during the last month, but there is one more lesson for you on July 21. Cancer season finishing up in your house of communication reminds you that it's OK to apologize.

It sometimes feels too vulnerable to admit you did something you shouldn't have. But on Tuesday, your heart opens. You realize the value of those words to others and really want to be that person who gives relief. This is such a good horoscope because it brings healing and some closure.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been an astrologer for 40 years.