4 Zodiac Signs Attract Significant Abundance & Luck On Saturday, July 18

On July 18, 2026, four zodiac signs are attracting abundance and luck during the Uranus trine Pluto transit. Both are technically considered malefics in astrology, but they can also bring you a bit of luck when handled properly.

Since we have a trine, there's harmony. That's what happens on Saturday when Uranus, the planet of chaos, harmonizes with Pluto, the planet of transformation. It's the kind of day when what you need to know rises to the surface in a somewhat shocking way, sort of like having an epiphany. But it's only so you can finally handle it. The nice thing about these pop-up thoughts is that, when these astrological signs have them on July 18, it feels like a sudden stroke of luck.

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1. Aquarius

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You've never been one to look for something ordinary, and when it comes to romance and love, you want it to be over the top. Of course, you desire stability and emotional security, but you prefer not to lose the spark when you are truly head over heels in love with someone. On Saturday, Uranus and harmony with Pluto bring you the magic you're looking for.

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Uranus is taking action in your house of romance, and Pluto encourages you to work on yourself. You come to discover that what you're asking for really starts with you. As you change, it brings sparks to your relationships; it doesn't matter what stage they're in. This really gives you a lot of room to work with.

The abundance you find is within yourself because you have control over how deep you want to go or how shallow. Your luck is that you realize this, and you will not forget the lesson you've been taught today.

2. Pisces

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You can be so relaxed at times that you don't realize an opportunity has appeared until something shakes things up and brings it to your attention. On July 18, a moment occurs that is so random that you have no choice but to be curious. So you go and do some investigating; initially, what triggers you the most is actually what helps you feel safe and secure.

All of a sudden. you see certain things need to be put on hold. You were losing money, and you now see where it was going! A goodbye is in order, and it's a great one. If an inconvenient event hadn't happened, you would've never seen the truth. You needed a fix to create the abundance you wanted, and now that you spot the problem, you feel super lucky.

3. Scorpio

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Scorpio, Uranus is in your eighth house, which is your natural domain. Saturday is about inheriting things from others and the sharing of secrets. Today, you learn something about your family that you didn't know before. This discovery gives you some insight into a habit that everyone seems to fall victim to.

You're ready to change, and you see the way out. The little changes that you're making for yourself pave the path for others. You discover resources available through the stories your family members tell. You learn that you don't really have to look outside to get what you need; it's under your own roof.

4. Aries

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Your friendship circles have been changing pretty radically ever since Pluto entered Aquarius last year. On Saturday, a conversation you strike up at a certain moment in time makes you think a little more deeply. You start to get visions of past interactions you've had with certain individuals.

You realize they've all been trying to tell you the same thing: it was you who hadn't grown enough to understand what they were saying. We were in the right rooms, but not in the right mindset. Today, that shift finally happens. Everything clicks for you, and you decide that all you need to do is start following the advice of those who care. You discover a way to create abundance, and you feel very fortunate to have had this moment.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been an astrologer for 40 years.