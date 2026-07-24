4 Zodiac Signs Get Lots Of Good Karma When Saturn Retrograde Starts On July 26

When Saturn retrograde starts on July 26, four zodiac signs are getting lots of good karma. It's about time the universe rewards all of our hard work.

Saturn may be associated with structure and discipline, but it is also the planet of karma. Though this may sound scary to some, these astrological signs have nothing to worry about. They've put in a lot of effort and overcome their fair share of struggles. Now, they finally get to see the payoff.

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1. Aries

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Starting on July 26, when Saturn goes retrograde, the hard work you've put into your career is finally paying off. You've been working yourself to the bone since Saturn moved into your sign in February. According to an astrologer named Elizabeth Brobeck, your effort is about to be rewarded. More specifically, you can expect to get a promotion or a major raise at your job.

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Your good karma is coming, Aries, but that doesn't mean you are done with your goals. You have big dreams, so use this energy to your advantage. This is a good time to make a plan to accomplish your next big thing.

2. Cancer

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"You're about to be winning," Brobeck said. "You're about to receive your good karma." Whatever you began earlier this year, especially around February 13, when Saturn first entered Aries, is now coming to fruition. According to the astrologer, July 26 is a "major turning point," and it might even push you into the spotlight. Don't worry, though. This attention is all good.

What's more is you are finally receiving financial rewards for your efforts. Money is about to become seriously obsessed with you, Cancer, and you're definitely not complaining. Pay attention to what is working now so you can keep up the momentum and make this last.

3. Libra

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According to Brobeck, "everything is about to turn in your favor." Saturn absolutely loves your balanced approach to life, Libra, and when this planet is retrograde, you are being rewarded. Whatever you've been pouring your energy into since 2025 is finally paying off.

Your social life is also getting a boost from this powerful planet. Starting on July 26, you are "attracting some very powerful allies into your life," the astrologer noted. Your professional network is growing, as are your personal relationships. You may even meet your new best friend or a potential love interest. It feels as though everyone sees you in a favorable light, and who can blame them?

4. Pisces

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Your karma is coming, Pisces, and it's all good. Since 2023, life has felt pretty intense for you. Fortunately, on July 26, when Saturn turns retrograde, things get a whole lot easier. You're finally being rewarded for all that you've been through.

"You may find yourself receiving a major raise at work, or you could also make another major financial gain," Brobeck explained. "You'll start feeling a lot more self-confident, and others may also really begin to hype you up." Use this confidence boost to your advantage and don't be afraid to take a risk. The universe has your back right now.

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Luke Aliga is a writer with a degree in Technical Writing and Communication who covers relationships, culture, human interest topics, as well as astrology and manifestation.