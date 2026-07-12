5 Zodiac Signs Have Very Good Horoscopes On Monday, July 13

On Monday, July 13, five specific zodiac signs will have very good horoscopes. Today, Mercury conjuncts the Sun in Cancer.

Cancer rules the Moon, the planet of emotions. Meanwhile, Mercury is the ruler of your thinking, and it's currently retrograde. Life can feel a little bit confusing right now, but when these two planetary energies combine, you have a chance to process and reflect on your feelings. This is the day to journal or to talk with a good friend. If you have always wanted to see a therapist or join a local support group for healing, today is the ideal time to do so.

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There are so many wonderful, healing and positive things you can do on days like this. Even though it can be hard at first and you question yourself a lot, it's worth the effort for five zodiac signs.

1. Gemini

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You are ruled by Mercury, and when it is in Cancer, your mind is focused on finances and what you can keep for yourself. On Monday, Mercury being so close to the Sun puts a stop to your worrying. You ease up and let your feelings guide you throughout the day.

You reconnect with your spiritual side. You're less concerned that your life will always be a hardship; instead, you see the situation as a journey. Every opportunity you get, you want to take advantage of it. Every chance you have to give thanks, you do, and it really makes for a very good day.

2. Virgo

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You get out of your own way today, Virgo, and it's what helps you to have the best start of the week this Monday. Mercury loses some of its intense power when it's so close to the Sun. Since you're ruled by Mercury, and it's also retrograde, some of the errors in your thinking seem to stop. You don't jump to conclusions or take things that a friend says personally.

All that overthinking you tend to do stops, and you don't measure your self-worth by what you can accomplish. You've brushed aside the perfectionistic side for the day, and instead, turned to just relaxing. There really isn't any replacement or substitute for rest. Virgo, you just need it.

3. Taurus

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Taurus, there's nothing you hold dearer than trusting someone. You want to know that the people closest to you would always be loyal to you. Something happens on Monday: a very difficult test, and you see that person pass it with flying colors.

You're an old traditionalist when it comes to the true meaning of friendship. This moment hits you hard in the feels. The emotions it delivers are hard to put into words, but that's what Mercury conjunct Venus does for you right now. You learn that you don't have to say anything. This is a feeling moment, and you are the one who gets to have it.

4. Cancer

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Monday's horoscope proves something that you didn't even know you needed to follow up on. Mercury conjunct the Sun in your sign makes you look deeply into your heart to understand who you truly are. Mercury silence is the inner chatter that blocks your ability to feel.

With the silence, you're able to think about the things you like about yourself. You like your kindness; you like the way that you treat other people. You really start to value who you are and no longer feel the need to apologize for being you. The confidence grows, and you embrace it.

5. Capricorn

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You can be tough, but there's a soft side to you, too. On July 13, someone in your life has decided to focus their attention on you. You love being super independent, but having someone there when you didn't ask is a nice thing to have. Capricorn, you've missed having companionship. With someone to talk to, your mind lights up, and you don't feel as alone as you did earlier this month.

Mercury conjunct the Sun brings you to this very special moment, making your conversations light and tender. You agree on pretty much everything. There's nothing the two of you can't do or share right now. The feeling of having a person who is like-minded is so peaceful. Overall, today's so good, you want to write it down to remember every detail.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been an astrologer for 40 years.