3 Zodiac Signs Attract Major Financial Success When Neptune Retrograde Starts On July 7, 2026

Three zodiac signs start attracting some major financial success on July 7, 2026, when Neptune turns retrograde.

Whatever we've been going through, especially if it has anything to do with money problems, the one thing we can know for sure during Neptune retrograde is that it's temporary. We're not alone in our struggles. Unless you're so hooked up with steady income, experiencing financial stress is basically just a given these days.

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The beauty of it all is that it really is a passing phase, especially if you're one of these astrological signs. There's a light at the end of the tunnel, and we can begin to draw hope from it. We're not stuck here. We're finally crawling out of this trap.

1. Pisces

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There was a time in your life when you couldn't care less about money, believing it truly was the root of all evil. Then one day, all that changed. Money itself isn't evil, even though it is something that causes greed. But being that you aren't greedy, having it might not be such a bad idea.

Once your perspective on money changes on Tuesday, thanks to Neptune retrograde, so does the upgrade in your bank account. While having a great mindset about money helps, getting involved in creating income is even better.

And so, on July 7, you get to walk away from the headspace that kept you in poverty consciousness. You see that you, too, should have a chance to be rid of these types of hardships. And you go for the financial success you deserve.

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2. Scorpio

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Many ideas that come to you during Neptune retrograde on July 7 show you that your state of financial distress is not permanent. You suddenly see that the solutions are actually plentiful and abundant.

Now, Scorpio, for the first time in... well, forever really, you're willing to do something about this. You used to shun advice, thinking that nobody really knew how to help you out. But on Tuesday, you do an about-face.

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Very retrograde of you, too, but also the key to getting out of debt and advancing yourself along the way financially. You listen to advice. You do what you can to alleviate your own hardship. Well done.

3. Taurus

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You've experienced some rough times, Taurus. And quite frankly, you're over it. You don't feel like you asked for things to be this hard. And yet, on some level, you know that you're responsible to a degree for your financial world.

That's all well and good. However, during Neptune retrograde, you get a chance to put your money where your mouth is. What that means is that Tuesday offers you a chance to get out of that money ditch.

You're smart and you're fast. So when you see an offer come at you, you jump on it, because you don't want to stay in one place forever. It's your turn for success. Let's do this!

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Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.