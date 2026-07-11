Life Gets So Much Better For 4 Chinese Zodiac Signs On Monday, July 13

On July 13, 2026, life starts getting so much better for four Chinese zodiac signs. Sunday is an Earth Rat Initiate Day during a Wood Sheep month in the Year of the Fire Horse.

The energy almost feels contradictory because you have initiation energy mixed with Earth, telling you to be stable yet change. However, that is the entire point right now. You want to take one real big step in the direction you know will give you the foundation you need.

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When someone suggests you try something that sounds like a waste of time, you just say no. You decide to fill your day with things that help you improve your life. Even though it's tempting to live for today, a Rat Day helps you stay true to the long game.

1. Rat

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You've been wondering where you're gonna get a side gig because, truth be told, you really need to make more money. A friend gives you a lead, and it's like, wow, perfect for where you are in your life. You've been looking online for different opportunities and nothing really fits.

On Monday, things are starting to look up for you, Rat. Having someone recommend you makes your life so much better. It's much easier when you have a friend who can connect you to the right person. Things are looking pretty good right now, and you are thrilled.

2. Monkey

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You have to create your own opportunities, and even though you would prefer having things handed to you on a silver platter, it seems like that's not how the world is gonna work for you right now. So instead of being depressed, sitting on your sofa, and eating your favorite treats, you get to work.

On Monday, you finally figure out what you can do right now, and might decide to sell a few items you don't need or ask friends if they need any side gigs you can do. You have a whatever-it-takes attitude right now, and if there's anyone who can solve a problem, it's you, Monkey.

3. Rabbit

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You've experienced a strange sense of emptiness lately, Rabbit, and it feels like nothing in the world makes sense. You've gotten so used to the way things are that you almost gave up, until today. Now you've come to realize the more you give up on yourself, the harder life becomes. There's just nothing to look forward to when your own mind is centered on doom or gloom.

On July 13, you're going to stop the negative thinking and give yourself another chance. You make a promise to start with an optimistic mindset. No matter what happens, just for today, you'll look for the brighter side.

4. Dragon

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You've changed, and you are ready for other people to see the difference. You realize that there have been many times when you announced a new habit or a plan to stop one and failed to follow through. That created all sorts of contradictory signals and confusion for you and others.

But on Monday, you really mean it this time. You set up a system, and you have a goal to reward you for your hard work. You know you might still get a little side-eye from friends or family. But you're OK with dealing with it. July 13 is going to be so different from how things were in the past. You can just feel it.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been an astrologer for 40 years.