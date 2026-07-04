4 Zodiac Signs Attract Significant Abundance & Luck On Sunday, July 5

On July 5, 2026, four zodiac signs are attracting some significant abundance and luck into their lives. Mars in Gemini harmonizes with Neptune, the planet of dreams, stirring the imagination.

There's a whirlwind of creative energy flowing on Sunday. An idea sparks an incredible fire in your heart to do something extraordinary. Often, Neptune in Aries makes you feel as though you are invisible, but because of Mars' assertive energy, you are more than recognized. You are seen as the genius thinker you are during Mars's sextile to Neptune, and creativity can be a millionaire-maker.

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Today is for people willing to experiment with ideas to see which one sticks. These four astrological signs are the ones who don't let worry stop them, letting luck find a way.

1. Aries

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You use creativity and communication to attract abundance and luck on Sunday. Aries, it's been a little harder than usual for you to create the type of luck you know you need to make wealth. With Neptune in your sign, you've felt the stir of desire there, but others don't always notice you. That's the problem with Neptune when it's in a particular sign, and it's been a burden to bear.

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But with the help of your ruling planet, Mars, while it's in Gemini, it gets you thinking in ways you've not before. You are much more creative and can break through this problem more easily than you thought. You use communication to connect with the outside world. You figure if you can't beat a problem, you'll use it to your advantage.

2. Libra

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You attract luck in your life on July 5 by reframing situations. Libra, you have felt some problems ever since Neptune entered Aries. For starters, Neptune causes you to feel like you can't trust other people. Financially, that's been a huge hindrance to your growth. Mars in Gemini helps you to see that control is in your hands.

You're much more powerful than you give yourself credit for. Abundance will come to you regardless. Your karma is good. You're not as worried as you once were. You see that whatever someone else does may potentially bother you, but it can't harm you. That is a myth you've believed, and now it's time to dismiss it.

3. Gemini

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You don't mind Neptune in Aries so much, but it does make it hard to know where you stand with people at work. Neptune makes situations unclear, and you have questioned whether you are on good terms. On July 5, you decide to take the initiative and just ask.

Mars sextile Neptune gives you an element of bravery you knew you had, but didn't have the nerve to use. You attract abundance because you're now on the radar of someone who holds nothing back. Being upfront is aggressive, but it's much better than letting people feel a vibe but not knowing where or why it's there. Luck finds you now, because you've earned it. You are the go-getter people need and the person they can trust.

4. Sagittarius

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Neptune has brought out this side of you that's highly romantic and also creative. You haven't figured out where to apply all that energy yet, but you will on Sunday. Mars in Gemini activates your partnership sector, and the right person motivates you in all the right ways. You see their life and ask yourself why you're not doing the same thing.

You feel the urge to step out of your comfort zone and experiment with ideas. You quickly discover that this is the way forward for your life to improve. On July 5, doing one thing right creates a bunch of lucky events one after another. People advocate for you, and they want to see you succeed. They go out of their way to watch you and push you to a new level. At the top, luck is there, just for you.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been an astrologer for 40 years.