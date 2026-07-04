3 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attract Wealth & Success All Week From July 6 - 12

Three Chinese zodiac signs are primed for success and wealth all week long from July 6 - 12, 2026, thanks to astrology. The week begins with Close Day energy and ends with Stable Day energy.

This week is pretty foundational to establishing a rhythm of life you need to feel successful. The energy shifts from pushing you to do more to relaxing and enjoying what you have. Goats love familiarity, and they prefer to avoid change when it goes too far beyond the known. Success is that feeling of having time. You want a life of ease where small pleasures can be found without struggle. You want to enjoy your house because it makes you feel grateful to have a place to call your own. To feel wealthy, you don't have to earn more or have lots of stuff.

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This week, these are the four animal signs whose pockets are lined with joy that money can never buy.

1. Snake

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You are so used to working super hard for everything you get in life. This week, though, you decide to close the door on the old way of thinking. Money will always be important to you, and a change in mindset doesn't mean you won't work hard to earn it. The difference is you are detaching your value from the dollars on a paycheck.

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You still want to give excellence, but it needs to come from within. You stop thinking negatively whenever you do work. When you're out and about with family, you don't count the minutes pondering how much money you could have been earning. Instead, you surrender your fate and future to the powers that be, trusting that if you do what you need to do, things will happen on their own.

You don't want to be held hostage to fear. You attract health and success because you're bigger than your worries. You no longer feel unlucky. You look around, and everything you have is a mirror of who you are without struggle associated with it.

2. Horse

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You can tell that this is a big week because you are just intuitive like that. On the last day of energy in your sign, you think about the true meaning of freedom. You know that being free comes at a cost, and sometimes it leads to financial mistakes.

Horse, you think about the last month and learn from any overspending or risk-taking you took that amounted to nothing. Now with more sensibility, you plan for the future. You attract wealth into your life because now you're going to be more frugal. You find success because you no longer define it by what you do; you define it by who you are.

3. Monkey

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The way you attract wealth and success is not through working a job or getting a wad of cash you can put in your pocket. You value how sharp your mind is. You count intelligence as more valuable than money. It always amazes you when people focus only on earning money, not on traveling or learning about the world around them. This week, you decide to do things you love, double down on your knowledge, and invest in it. You enjoy your personal library and watch documentaries. Books are a form of wealth to you, and digging into facts is great for future conversations.

You appreciate who you are because you took the time to read, and even though you may not get a title or a big corner office for it, you do realize that it sets you apart in many ways. How you think what they own determines how fortunate they are.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been an astrologer for 40 years.