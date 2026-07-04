Hard Times Come To An End For 4 Chinese Zodiac Signs On Sunday, July 5

On Sunday, July 5, 2026, hard times finally come to an end for four Chinese zodiac signs. Sunday is a Metal Dragon Open Day during the month of the Wood Horse and a Fire Horse Year.

Metal energy helps you think about the future instead of focusing on where you are now. Dragon energy is powerful, so you are open to new opportunities. So, rather than hesitating to take action, you work through your uncertainty on Sunday. Because it's an Open Day, just before energy transitions from Horse to Goat, there's a call to be brave. These animal signs are the ones to break away cleanly so they can start fresh tomorrow.

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1. Rabbit

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You are a highly social animal sign who enjoys mingling with new people. You put yourself out there wherever you find yourself on July 5. You don't hold yourself back because of fear or worry. You know that whatever happens is for your highest good.

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Hard times end because you surround yourself with love and the right kind of people. The Dragon energy gives you the push you need to do things that you typically consider to be risky. The fact that there's Open energy gives you the motivation and drive to open your home or start a conversation that really feels full of possibilities.

2. Horse

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On Sunday, you are ready to do business with anyone who wants what you have to offer. You do really well during today's Metal Dragon Open energy. Metal encourages you to feel free to do what you feel called to do. It's hard to be yourself in a world that tries to tell you who you are supposed to be. You buck that system today.

You aren't held back by guilt or by others' feelings of obligation. You tell others when you need space, and today you need a lot of it. You discover time for meditation and spiritual things like journaling or just thinking. There are things that you know can start today, and if you don't finish them completely, that's OK, too. July 5 is for celebrating life, and you are all about having fun.

3. Goat

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The month is about to turn into the energy of your sign, and you are so ready for a change of pace. You are much more practical, and a hefty dose of grounded energy would do you well. On July 5, you step back and really think about what you want to do in your life. You decide that you need to make a few changes around the house and within a relationship.

This is the day to write that list and take a step forward for each one. You schedule a date with a friend for later in the month. When it comes to work, you plan to update your professional profiles to make sure they look up-to-date and really nice. The house changes are perfect for a future weekend when you can block some time and get to work. Hard times feel like they aren't so bad anymore. They gave you the motivation you needed to improve.

4. Monkey

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Your curious nature can be misunderstood by people who think you're being unserious when you're actually taking mental notes and planning in secret. On Sunday, you have one thing you know is well timed for an Open Day. You want to enter a program that prepares you for the future you want to create.

Monkey, you decide to take a course or join a group where you commit to being accountable to each other. The hard time that you saw coming today was basically the naysayers giving you poor feedback about school. But it doesn't matter, really, because the tribe you choose to focus on is on the same page as you.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been an astrologer for 40 years.