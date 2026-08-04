3 Zodiac Signs Attract Happiness & Love During Venus Direct On August 5

Three zodiac signs are attracting happiness and love on August 5, 2026, during Venus direct. This day is all about connection, and in some cases, reconnection.

During Venus direct, the chances of finding love, friendship, or simply good companionship are very high. We're in the right place at the right time, and love knows an opportunity when it sees one.

This day feels good and far less lonely than what we've gotten used to. Connections show up, and they stay. We find that we have more in common with certain people than we ever thought. We can trust what we see during this day, as it's here to bring us love.

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1. Taurus

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Love finds you on this day, Taurus, but not in the way you expect. It comes in the form of several different friends. Only you know how important this is, and during Venus direct, the love is everywhere.

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We're talking about surface-level connections. These are deep friendshups that are in it for the long haul. On Wednesday, you can proudly say you know who your friends are, and that's a whole lot more than most people can claim. You are secure and well loved.

While this day may not fall under the umbrella of romantic love, that's just fine with you. You know love when you see it, and during Venus direct, it's all about the friends.

2. Libra

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What an interesting day you have ahead of you, Libra! On Wednesday, you get a surprise message. It seems the universe has you pegged as someone who could use a loving pick-me-up, and it's not wrong. That message comes to you in an email or over text.

On this day, you get word from an old friend. Once upon a time, they could have become something more, but the timing was never right.

However, during Venus direct, it seems the timing just got better. In fact, it got so much better that this person felt the need to reach out to you, despite the time that has passed. Admittedly, you're curious. This could lead to new love and increased happiness.

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3. Pisces

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You may not be looking for love, Pisces, nor do you feel that you need it. Yet, on this day, it seems to be both unavoidable and truly wonderful. Love knocks on your door, and you let it in. Who are you to stand in its way?

On Wednesday, we have a marvelous transit: Venus direct. Because of that, love and happiness are able to enter our hearts without any obstacles blocking their path. Nothing is stopping the flow, and we are here for it all!

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Don't be surprised if you hear from a long-lost love during this transit or perhaps the one who got away. Many surprises can grab you during Venus direct, but they're all about love and feeling good about yourself. Embrace this energy and let the good vibes flow!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.