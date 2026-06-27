5 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Sunday, June 28

Five zodiac signs have the best horoscopes on June 28, 2026. Today, the planet Mars enters Gemini, and then it will harmonize with Jupiter in Cancer. Both of these planets are at fated degrees.

Mars will start the day in Taurus at the 29th degree, and just as it changes signs, it speaks with Jupiter in Cancer, also at the 29th degree. Mars in Taurus can point to money-related problems. Jupiter in Cancer involves problems involving power. Degree 29 is the finalization of events and fated encounters. A power struggle involving financial issues is about to end, never to return.

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The best part of what happens today lies in what will come down the road. Mars entering Gemini brings fresh ideas and a new beginning. Jupiter, once it enters Leo, will provide courage to make a change. Five zodiac signs get to experience the joy of this moment on Sunday.

1. Aries

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On June 28, Mars in Taurus entering Gemini puts an end to problems involving your finances. You have worked so hard to overcome economic hardships, Aries, and that effort will not go to waste. Once Mars enters Gemini, you feel a mental shift that pushes you to be positive. You don't worry about the future. Instead, you feel really grateful to have created it for yourself.

Jupiter at a critical degree in Cancer makes your comfort zone feel stuffy. You see how creativity and joy aren't making promises to you, but they do offer you happiness. What makes this one of the best horoscopes for you is that you're ready to trade security for uncertainty.

2. Libra

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Mars in Taurus has taught you to fight for what's yours, and also to argue a bit more for what you want from others. It's ruffled your feathers and made you feel uncomfortable at times, but it's served a purpose. Now, you're focused on what you can do to improve your life without help from anyone.

On June 28, Jupiter in Cancer enhances your career opportunities and your chances of being seen by people you want to impress. You can feel it's your time to enter new rooms and form stronger connections. Life is about to change for you, Libra, and you've never felt more ready.

3. Capricorn

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Jupiter in Cancer brings a lot of closure to your relationships. You have done all you can to make something work with a person who seemed to be on the same page. Yet, Mars at the final degree in Taurus shows you how your comfort isn't defined the same way as another person's. You decide that when the door opens, you're going to walk through it.

You're not going to wait longer than you need to for that day to come. You know that people come and they go, some for a reason and others for a very distinct purpose. That purpose meets its deadline on Sunday. Your horoscope helps you see how this is for the best, Capricorn. You're not sad, you're resolved.

4. Scorpio

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On June 28, Mars finishes its time in Taurus, bringing a situation to a head. You realize how you and another person get along, but up to a certain point. You sometimes bump heads, and in those moments, that's when you see how different the two of you are. You decide to stand up for yourself and not pretend that it's OK. It's tense, but it does open the door to closeness and transparency.

Jupiter in Cancer helps you to learn what you need to know, Scorpio. You realize that you are not who you once thought you were. You're changing, and as you grow, your life evolves with you. These moments of awareness are really transformative for you, and you're super glad to have had them.

5. Cancer

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Mars puts you at odds with friends and associates, and you really hate being put on the spot. You have bitten your tongue for so long that you have forgotten who you are. Yet, things happen so that you have no choice but to say how you really feel.

You don't want to be the bad one saying the truth, but on Sunday, you decide to do so anyway. It hurts, as Mars can sometimes do, and that's the end of the matter. Tomorrow may be the day that people take a break, and the relationship is over. Jupiter in your sign reminds you to put yourself first. If you don't do what's best for you, then who do you do it for, Cancer?

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been an astrologer for 40 years.