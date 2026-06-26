5 Zodiac Signs With Very Good Horoscopes On Saturday, June 27

Five zodiac signs have very good horoscopes on June 27, 2026 as Mars reaches the threshold in Taurus, just before it changes signs tomorrow.

On Saturday, Mars completes its last day in an earth sign. Not just any earth sign, but a fixed one. In Taurus, Mars is in the mud, so to speak, because Taurus is fixed earth. That means pretty much anything Mars pushes a person to do takes a long time to begin. There's a lot of resistance in Taurus, and there's no rushing ahead. Mars is the ruler of Aries, the sign of fresh starts.

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Since Mars is related to fire energy, that means when it enters Gemini tomorrow, all that pent-up energy will burst into flames, causing you to want to do what you're meant to do with true certainty. When you have to hold back, you realize how badly you want to do something. That discomfort is part of what makes today's horoscope so good for five astrological signs.

1. Taurus

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Taurus, you want your life to be better. When Mars is at the very edge of your sign on Saturday, you finally realize what it will take for that to happen. The fated degree is activated on June 27, manifesting a specific situation. You see things for what they are. You realize what you can't stop doing because you were meant to do it.

There are so many signs and signals from the universe that help you see the light. The first step forward, where you make an announcement to the world about how things are about to change, isn't ideal right now. Tomorrow, though, life is going to be so sweet because not only will you say what you need to say, but you'll put your money where your mouth is.

2. Libra

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On June 27, there are things that you know you need but also must do for yourself. Mars in Taurus gives you this very bizarre sense that your life isn't meant to be emotionally attached to other people. It was good while it lasted, and you enjoyed it very much. You know that you are one of those better-together types of people. But sometimes that can put you in a poor position.

Saturday is the day that you decide to pull back your power and reclaim it, Libra. You don't want to give someone any reason to have control over you. The only person who can tell you what to do is yourself.

3. Cancer

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Friendships are certainly precious to you, Cancer, but you don't enjoy arguing with others. You dislike it when people act passive-aggressively or play the fool. You don't want to entertain anger or anything like that. Someone in your life reveals their inner war on Saturday, and you see it as one they must fight on their own.

Typically, you'd offer to shoulder the load, but with Mars at the final degree of Taurus, you know deep down that's not your job. The lessons of life are best learned by the person going through it, not from a book or lecture. There's a lot you have to do to get through on Saturday, but you do, and you realize that this horoscope is very good, even if it means taking a road less traveled.

4. Aquarius

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Your horoscope is so good on June 27 because it shows you a path that's been forced on you. It's one thing to have a talent or skill others value, but if it's not your passion, doing it even for pay feels burdensome. On Saturday, you decide to do what's best for you.

It can be hard to detach yourself from a title or role that doesn't fit in with your true desires. You want to be an authentic person, and yet, it's not easy when you have fallen into people-pleasing habits. For now, you are going to look at what works and what doesn't. Tomorrow, it's time to delegate and give another person who wants to take over a chance to shine.

5. Pisces

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You don't enjoy arguing, and when Mars is in Taurus, you can become evasive. On June 27, you realize that people don't always agree with you. You knew that, and you accepted it, but the problem is you caved and gave in to their thinking.

On Saturday, you own up to the fault and think for yourself. You might not enjoy admitting you were wrong, even though everyone thought you were OK with how things are. It's not easy to disappoint others, but you know this, too, shall pass.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been an astrologer for 40 years.