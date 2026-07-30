3 Zodiac Signs Finally Feel Happy Again Starting On July 31, 2026

Three zodiac signs are finally starting to feel happy again on July 31, 2026. We're ending the month on a very positive note.

Phew! July was something, wasn't it? We learned a lot. We saw a few things we didn't like and liked a few things we didn't know we could. What a whirlwind! Now Chiron direct is here, bringing a beautiful and healing energy. As we prepare to enter a new month, we have so much to look forward to!

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1. Cancer

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Phew, what a month indeed! What didn't you do in July, Cancer? You certainly ran the gamut of activities, some you never expected to participate in. In terms of money-making, you didn't do too badly on that front either.

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All of this leads you to conclude that you're on to something. Your ideas, so far, have turned out better than you expected, and you can't help but feel happy because of it. You also have a ton of good stuff to look forward to in the months ahead.

On Friday, you have the power of Chiron direct on your side. This energy helps you check yourself, especially if you've been under a lot of pressure. Are you feeling like you might cross over to the dark side? No? Well, then you're doing well! Keep it up!

2. Capricorn

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This past month brought you an emotional overload that you, at first, didn't think you could handle. But then an idea came to mind: Don't we all handle everything, somehow, someway? Yes, we do.

We handle everything that comes at us, and while it's not always wonderful or fun, it always teaches us a great lesson. On Friday, you're walking into something fabulous, with a lot of new knowledge. You're leaving the month of July on a note of gratitude.

When gratitude is in play, Chiron direct is there to honor it. You're happy to be here, Capricorn. There is no denying it. Life is good, and it's about to get better because the universe responds well to positivity.

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3. Pisces

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Just the idea that you can look back over this past month with a smile puts an even bigger smile on your face, Pisces. Whatever got you from there to here was good. Maybe not easy, but definitely good. And good is a theme you want to keep going as you move into August.

Fortunately, you have Chiron direct by your side, working towards the same goal. You are feeling joyful, and you want to make that feeling last. Who can blame you?

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The start of July took a lot out of you. At the beginning of the month, you got past some big hurdles without letting them get you down. Your takeaway is the stuff that dreams are made of. Life isn't easy, but you are happy, and that's what matters. So, smile with gratitude and walk on into a big, bright future.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.