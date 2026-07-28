4 Zodiac Signs Finally Feel Happy Again When The Sun Aligns With Jupiter On July 29, 2026

Four zodiac signs are finally feeling happy again when the Sun aligns with Jupiter on July 29, 2026. Major positive vibes are coming at us, and we can't help but feel overwhelmed with joy.

The Sun conjunct Jupiter is basically the bringer of good fortune, especially when in Leo. Anything that brought our mood down is now a thing of the past. On Wednesday, we are back to being our happy old selves. We're dreaming big and letting the sun shine down on us.

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1. Leo

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For you, Leo, joy returns on Wednesday because you finally feel as though you've got your mojo back. That could look like just about anything. When you're a super creative person like yourself, the sky's the limit and the joy is abundant.

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The Sun conjunct Jupiter is an expansive and positive influence. When this transit is in the sky, you don't feel cramped. Your ability to express yourself has no limits, especially since these celestial bodies are meeting in your own sign.

This energy hits all the right spots and lets you know that the happiness you're feeling right now is here to stay. No complaints here!

2. Sagittarius

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It's always a good day when Jupiter, your ruling planet, is in town, Sagittarius. When the Sun conjuncts Jupiter in Leo, it really can't get any better. This is a great day.

On Wednesday, something becomes very clear to you. It's just what you needed to be able to break free from something in the past that had a lock on you.

Having the freedom to move forward, unencumbered, is what really brings you joy. You see now that happiness is your birthright and your destiny. Nothing can keep you from feeling joyful for very long.

3. Pisces

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For a while, joy has seemed out of reach. The negativity around you brought you down, but now, it's time to get back to living. You are alive and well, and you deserve to be happy once again.

This happens to everyone, Pisces. We're not always brimming over with joy day in and day out. However, you're not opposed to feeling that way either!

The good news is that Wednesday brings the perfect transit for you to start feeling good about life again. The Sun conjuncts Jupiter in Leo, bringing the positive energy boost you've been needing. The beauty of it all is that it works. Yes!

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4. Aries

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The Sun conjunct Jupiter is the exact transit you've been needing, Aries. This energy brings a wave of optimism that has you enjoying your life once again.

Jupiter in Leo rewards bold moves, and that is further emphasized when the planet of luck aligns with the Sun. What's great is that you are all about bold moves. You have never been one to play it safe, and this day is no exception.

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It's time to step into the spotlight and do what makes you happy. Don't dim your enthusiasm on Wednesday. Instead, let yourself shine. Partake in hobbies that make you happy and just have fun. You deserve it!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.