3 Zodiac Signs Attract Happiness & Love On Monday, July 27

Three zodiac signs are attracting happiness and love on July 27, 2026. If there's anything we can count on when the Sun forms a trine with Neptune, it's that love and romance are going to be a part of our lives.

On Monday, romantic dreams can come true, and that sounds intriguing, doesn't it? If we've been crushing on someone who barely knows we exist, they are going to know who we are by the end of this amazing day. What's more is that they're going to be ecstatic about it. These astrological signs are leaping at the opportunity to let love in.

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1. Cancer

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You're in the mood for love, Cancer, and that's only possible because something within you has changed. On Monday, you're not as defensive on the topic of romance as you might've been a while back.

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Hey, love usually comes with a sob story, and you've told yours more times than you'd like to admit. However, that doesn't mean it's a dead topic. In fact, you're ready to fall in love again. For a while, romance wasn't on your radar, but that changes now.

This is good timing, too, because when the Sun trines Neptune, love finds you. It lets you know that it's not here to hurt you or cause you any pain, and so you take a chance. Life is for the living, after all.

2. Leo

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There's nothing like love, right, Leo? You've been there and done that. In fact, you could write a whole book on it. Still, you believe in love with your whole heart. Even though you've had some pretty bad experiences, you're still open for another round. You're not one to close yourself off so easily.

That is a good thing, too, because when the Sun forms a trine Neptune, love is heading your way. Your next relationship is not going to look like anything you've experienced before, and that is a very good thing.

Because you've developed into such a great thinker, you are attracting the most perfect person who absolutely loves your mind. They may start as a friend, but rest assured, they are going to become something more. Love and happiness are on their way.

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3. Pisces

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While you may have heard of the loneliness epidemic, you refuse to count yourself among those who feel that way. In your mind, Pisces, loneliness is something you can combat.

When the Sun forms a trine with Neptune, it clears the way for the good vibes to flow. You set an intention to make new connections, and do just that. You don't want to be as isolated as the rest.

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On Monday, you put yourself out there and let the universe do what it does best. You are sending out a beacon of love, and so the cosmos sends love right to your door. Of course, you are more than happy to let it in. Prepare to be smitten!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.