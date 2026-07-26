3 Zodiac Signs Enter A Powerful New Era Starting On July 27, 2026

Starting on July 27, 2026, three zodiac signs are entering a powerful new era. As the Sun aligns with Uranus, we are able to tap into our own amazing potential

Don't be surprised if you suddenly get the greatest idea of your life on Monday. This transit is the type that has you waking up in the middle of the night and brainstorming something incredible. It's intense, but that's how we like it. These astrological signs are feeling confident enough to take advantage of this powerful energy.

Advertisement

1. Aries

Design: YourTango

Did someone say power? Yes, we did, Aries. This Sun-Uranus alignment brings the energy boost you've been needing and empowers you to take action. On Monday, it wakes you up and gets you moving.

Advertisement

Sometimes, for you, it's all about inspiration, and that's what you've been lacking lately. You are a powerful and motivated sign by nature. You always have what it takes to get up and go, but you've been missing something inspiring that makes you want to move. Luckily, on this day, inspiration is unavoidable.

You being you, you make the most of it. You're not sleeping on this one. In fact, you are entering this powerful new era with a running start. You are more than happy to take the magic of this day and parlay it into a lifetime's worth of power and creativity.

2. Libra

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Inspiration is key on this day, Libra. When the Leo Sun aligns with Uranus in Gemini, ideas that once felt too weird suddenly seem to be so on trend that you wish you put them into practice a long time ago. Well, you can't go back, but there's no time like the present.

On Monday, you feel a serious rush of power. You have a unique idea that needs a home, and lo and behold, you find just that. It also happens to be very public.

Entertaining a crowd with your brilliance comes second nature to you, so you won't have any trouble managing the kind of power rush you're experiencing during this transit. Be bold and don't doubt what you come up with during this time. You've got this!

Advertisement

3. Capricorn

Design: YourTango

A new era of power and creativity is upon you, Capricorn, and it couldn't come at a better time. You've been feeling stuck lately, but that changes on Monday. When the Leo Sun aligns with Uranus in Gemini, you are going to get things done.

You're not the kind of person who does anything halfway, especially a project that needs an audience. If you are required to finish it, you do just that with no complaints. You truly see no other option.

Advertisement

What's more is that you get a giggling thrill out of it all. The fact that you can do what others cannot gives you a laugh. Well, laughter is the best medicine, and you are now completely healed. You aren't cocky. You're just proud of what you can accomplish.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.