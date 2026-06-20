3 Zodiac Signs Pass An Important Test From The Universe On June 21, 2026

On June 21, 2026, three zodiac signs are passing an important test from the universe. This day brings on the challenges, and while we may not feel ready for them, we're still strong enough to get our hands dirty, if need be.

What would life be without the occasional test to show us that there's always room to grow and learn? During this lunation, these astrological signs are pushed to take a look in the mirror and confront their imperfections. The universe wants us to see what we know is there, but we don't like to acknowledge. It's a good test, and one we pass with flying colors.

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1. Aries

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You know that you're not perfect, Aries, even though you like to come across as just that. The truth is, like all people, you have insecurities, and you see things about yourself that you are totally hoping others don't notice.

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First of all, don't worry. Nobody sees all those flaws that seem so glaring to you. You're way too stuck in your own head, and that's exactly what the First Quarter Moon in Virgo does to a person.

Still, this is a personal test, and the end result is self-love. Can you love yourself, Aries, without your ego and insecurities getting in the way? Of course, you can. You are going to pass this test and rise to the top, neurosis-free.

2. Virgo

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You live inside your mind, as we all do. But in your case, you tend to be your own worst critic. You are never satisfied with yourself, but you project a completely different image to the outside world.

On Sunday, during the First Quarter Moon in Virgo, you see that you really do berate yourself over the smallest of flaws. It seems like it might be time to give yourself a break. This just isn't sustainable, nor is it healthy.

So, that's your test, Virgo. Can you give yourself a break from the nonstop nitpicking you do of yourself? If you can, then you will pass this very hard and stringent test. You've got this! It's time for some positive self-talk.

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3. Capricorn

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If there's one thing you can't stand, it's being thought of as less than you are by anyone. You define yourself by your success, which also means that when you're not up to your own standard, you feel like you've failed. You also think that everyone has noticed and is judging you. Don't worry. They're not.

On Sunday, it's time to practice some positive self-talk. You can still strive for greatness and achieve it without being so critical of yourself. In fact, a positive mindset attracts even better outcomes.

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So, your test during the First Quarter Moon in Virgo is to stop putting yourself down, especially considering you are such a total winner all the time. You're allowed to be less than perfect, so give yourself a break, Capricorn. You deserve it.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.