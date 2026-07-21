3 Zodiac Signs Are Very Successful On Wednesday, July 22

Three zodiac signs are highly successful on July 22, 2026. It's all thanks to everything they've learned so far since Pluto retrograde started.

There's only one way to make significant progress, and that's to decide to do it and to see it all the way through. During Pluto retrograde, we're faced with the idea that we're either in all the way, or we're just waiting for someone else to do it for us. And because we're smart people, we know that waiting for another to do what we need to do ourselves is really waiting in vain.

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On Wednesday, these astrological signs come to terms with the idea that it's on us. That idea is going to resonate all the way home. We're not waiting for a hero to save us anymore. We ARE the hero.

1. Virgo

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You may not have known this about yourself, Virgo, but you aren't really a co-dependent person. Even though many of your past moves have shown you that waiting on someone else to do your work has certainly helped out here and there, you really prefer to achieve things on your own.

Lucky for you, you get to stand up on Wednesday and be the person you know yourself to be. And better still, you get to show it off, too. There's definitely a cheap thrill in that one. You're a bona fide success story on July 22 because you're now in charge. And you're finally acting like it, too.

2. Capricorn

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Whenever you are faced with a situation that looks fairly hopeless, you're always able to mentally find a way out. Even if it's just to protect your state of mind. That's why even though things in an important relationship aren't going as well as you'd like on Wednesday, you know that doesn't mean it's not a successful one overall.

In order for you to make significant progress in spite of some setbacks, you're going to have to figure out a mental escape on July 22. Since Pluto is retrograde, you see the truth before you. You can either tackle it or withdraw from it altogether, Capricorn. The goal is to be happy, and on Wednesday, you'll do whatever it takes to be just that.

3. Aquarius

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In the past, your biggest problem was having an actual goal. Things like goals scare you sometimes, Aquarius. You don't always want to have to lock in to any particular date for completion. However, while Pluto is retrograde on Wednesday, you see that having a goal deadline date is not just a great thing, but it's what inspires you to take on something big.

No more procrastination. It's time to join the living. Yes, it's scary, but it's not half as scary as staying in one place for an entire lifetime. You're talented and amazing, and if you want to be successful, then you're going to have to break free from the fear that keeps you in lazy mode.

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Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.