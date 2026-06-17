5 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Thursday, June 18

On June 18, 2026, five zodiac signs experience the best horoscopes. The last day of Chiron, the Wounded Healer, is here, and it's happening at 29 degrees of Aries, the first sign of the zodiac.

If you've struggled with impulsiveness or feeling like adulting has just been too hard, the good news is that you're changing how you view life. It can be sad to say goodbye to what felt like innocence. But the beautiful thing about maturity is that you start to feel good about taking on responsibility. You feel more in control of your life, and that's what Aries energy loves.

Advertisement

There's a sense of personal control that you don't want to give up in any way. Life feels really good to you right now, and today's best horoscopes give a glimpse of hope to five astrological signs.

1. Aries

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

You've come a long way, Aries. What makes today's horoscope the best for you is how you know who you truly are. You have been called a thrill seeker who gives up when life gets tough. One thing that you've always known about yourself is that you're born to lead. In your heart, there's an optimistic spirit. You never let anything hold you back or get you down for too long. You're always thinking about what the future holds, and your mistakes are merely stepping stones to an incredible future.

With Chiron at the final degree in your sign on June 18, you show the world that you're really ready to regain control of your life and your emotions. No matter what, you'll always search for new things, you're no quitter.

2. Gemini

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Today's horoscope comes in the form of reconciliation with a long-lost friend. Gemini, you make amends with a friend that you've had a hardship with in the past. The Wounded Healer, Chiron in Aries, helps you to reconnect with old friends that you've lost touch with, and it hurts.

You don't have to go back to the way things were, because it's too late for any of that. But you want to move forward in your life knowing that you have no past enemies. People understand you and you them. Closing the door on a friendship can leave a little crack open for future growth, but it doesn't have to. You can rest your mind after June 18, and move ahead without wondering what-if.

3. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

You are associated with power, Scorpio, and yet there have been times when you felt unable to defend yourself. You've wondered whether you were doing something wrong or had loved others too hard. Yet Chiron in Aries on June 18 taught you that you are who you are, and there is no reason to apologize for just being yourself. Your intensity makes you perfect for the right person, and you are more than willing to wait for that individual to arrive.

The best part of your horoscope today is that making this decision and really feeling convinced that it's the right one settles a lot of pain for you. You feel healed and can move forward with confidence.

4. Capricorn

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Capricorn, your family has been a source of support and sometimes a place of pain and sorrow. Chiron in Aries, as the Wounded Healer, helped you to learn a lot about what this means in your life long-term. You can now accept that people will be a mixture of both.

Relationships are complicated, and it's not a good idea to apply black-and-white thinking to people. You learn to accept others for who they are, and that is a huge step for you. You don't need to see yourself through another person's eyes; instead, you define and validate yourself without permission.

5. Leo

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Leo, you are courageous, but that doesn't mean you just do things without thinking. You're a fixed zodiac sign, and that implies being slow to act to avoid unnecessary risks. On June 18, Chiron in Aries at the last degree helps heal times when you went against your better judgment.

When you have given yourself a chance to do something without thinking about it too long, you realize later that it was not a good idea. You made a mistake, and you can't reverse those decisions, but they also made you shyer than you'd like.

This era closes a door on the fearful side of you, and soon, you'll become braver and more courageous. You'll be wise, and people will know when you make a move, it's going to be successful because you're no longer that person from your past.

Advertisement

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been an astrologer for 40 years.