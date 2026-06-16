5 Zodiac Signs With Very Good Horoscopes On Wednesday, June 17

On June 17, 2026, five zodiac signs have very good horoscopes. The Moon enters Leo, and the Sun is in Gemini today. A few other significant transits are on the horizon.

Chiron is at the final degrees of Aries, which bring attention to where you've been immature and need to grow up. While the Moon is in Leo from now to the 19th, you are ready to face your fears and be courageous. A Gemini Sun highlights your intellect, which aids the logic you need to understand why you're reacting to things in your life a certain way.

Advertisement

Today may not feel fun at certain points, but it is purposeful. You rediscover a part of yourself you didn't know existed. Every single one of these transits cultivates maturity that you never dreamed you could have, but here it is in this very good horoscope.

1. Taurus

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

On June 17, when the Moon enters Leo, you sense a very good change in your family dynamics. You are the grounded one, and the person people depend on when they need something done. But there have been moments when you've felt left behind or that nothing you do is reciprocated. With Chiron in Aries nearing a finishing degree, you are ready to put a stop to those negative emotions.

While you're not sure yet how this will play out, you know that if there's to be any change at all, it's up to you. You choose yourself more often. You listen to your heart and know when it's OK to lend a helping hand or when it is not. You aren't saying you won't do it anymore.

Gemini season is also coming to a close, and it helps you see that the past is only a stepping stone to the future. You're not looking to change everything. Yes, improvements are needed. You love your friends and family, but what you're saying is that you won't do it at the expense of your mental health or your emotional wellness.

Advertisement

2. Virgo

Design: YourTango

Chiron in Aries brings up pain that you've felt about money and things that you wish you had but don't. You aren't comparing yourself to others because you know that's unhealthy. But it does hurt when you work so hard and feel like you should have more to show for your effort. You have given to others, and when you look around, sometimes people aren't there for you. This is the foundation of your decision-making on June 17.

Today's horoscope is excellent for you because it teaches you to reject things that don't work. You decide that it's time to start saying no. No to what doesn't make sense and no to the people who take without giving back when they can. The Sun in Gemini shows you how time waits for no one, and if you focus on priorities, your career grows, your self-esteem is boosted, and life starts to feel very good.

Advertisement

3. Capricorn

Design: YourTango

Chiron brings up pain you've experienced in childhood on June 17, especially when you have been hurt because of disappointing people who expected you to be a certain way. What is helpful about today's horoscope is the way that you start to see your life in a certain way.

Advertisement

What makes your horoscope so good is that it gives you permission to act with discretion. The Moon in Leo reveals that secrets don't have to be disclosed to anyone unless you want them to be. People don't have to know what you are doing unless you want them to. The Sun in Gemini gives you hope because you see that what you thought would make you whole was getting approval, but now you realize that it's the opposite. What will bring you the feeling you desire is being true to yourself, no matter what others think.

4. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Today's horoscope is very good because it heals your heart, Aquarius. You want to use your voice to advocate for others, but it's hard when you speak up and feel unheard. Chiron reminds you of when your words were used against you and sometimes misunderstood. On June 17, you decide to talk about this with a friend and not hold back your tears. The way this person frames things in perspective encourages your heart.

You realize that it doesn't always matter who listens to what you are trying to say to the world. You might be impacting people you don't know without realizing it. Your family and friends aren't going to understand your heart. You do, and that is what you decide to focus on instead.

Advertisement

5. Pisces

Design: YourTango

Pisces, the pain you've felt almost always relates to how you've been treated by others. But, on June 17, you see that there is something you can do to make good on your experiences. The Moon entering Leo gives you the courage to review them.

You've feared the mistakes you've made in the past because you're worried they ruined your future, and you can't overcome them. You decide that stepping outside of your comfort zone is worth the pain. You are ready to overcome the suffering. The transits of today's horoscope support this type of bravery, and soon, you will, too.

Advertisement

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been an astrologer for 40 years.