3 Zodiac Signs Begin A Year Of Luck & Success Starting With The New Moon On June 14, 2026

June 14, 2026 is day one of a full year of luck and success for three zodiac signs. The New Moon in Gemini is a very special one for these signs.

For those who don't know, the New Moon on June 14 isn't exactly normal. According to Moon Omens, "The Sun and the Moon are meeting in the area of the Moon’s orbit closest to the Earth: for this reason, this is considered a Super New Moon, the biggest one of the entire calendar year, and is felt more intensely than a regular New Moon." So, if you've been itching for change, get ready. These astrological signs are hitting the jackpot!

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1. Leo

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You have a lot to look forward to in the next year, Leo. In fact, "You may find yourself beginning a major glow-up during this time," professional astrologer Elizabeth Brobeck explained. "Others will begin to see you more favorably. Everything's about to really turn in your favor."

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You already have Venus in your sign until July 9, which is always associated with good times. But things really start picking up once Jupiter, the planet of luck and abundance, enters your sign on June 30. This begins your emerald year of attracting wonderful things into your life, and the best news is that it doesn't end until Jupiter enters Virgo on July 26, 2027. Learning to take a chance and put yourself out there, success begins when you finally start taking the wheel.

2. Scorpio

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According to Brobeck, "You'll be entering a new year of luck, success, and abundance, especially as it relates to your career in public image." Starting on June 14, you'll be thriving in a way that feels a little unexpected. However, this isn't everything, as the chances of you getting a major promotion at work improve drastically after this New Moon.

From trending online to making big money moves, don't give up just yet! The first half of 2026 might not have gone your way, so it might feel like your luck has run dry right now. But the truth is, Scorpio, it's only just beginning. Soon, you'll no longer feel like you're living in survival mode. Finding your footing, you'll have the ultimate glow-up.

3. Aquarius

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You might not have asked for or expected it, but your love life is about to be the center of attention, Aquarius. According to Brobeck, "You're about to get really lucky in love. This year, you're about to be really popular. You're about to have some major main character energy."

Attracting people like a magnet, any room you walk into is yours to own. That being said, don't allow your nerves to hold you back. As astrologer Lisa Stardust wrote for Vogue, "A leap of faith pays off significantly. Plant seeds to cultivate your vision." By embracing this newfound confidence and going all out, you'll become the luckiest, most successful version of yourself between now and 2027.

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Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.