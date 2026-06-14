4 Zodiac Signs Attract Abundance & Luck On Monday, June 15

On June 15, 2026, four zodiac signs are attracting abundance and luck. Today, there is a New Moon in Gemini at the 24th degree, which makes this a highly emotional time where you can easily get lost in the moment.

New Moons are so special because they promise a fresh start. Since this New Moon happens in Gemini, it improves your communication. It also brings Pisces energy into the mix, so it's a day to get lost in your dreams. It's a time to envision what the world could be if only you'd allow yourself to believe. Pisces energy is sometimes considered delusional, but that's the entire point. You don't want to go back to where you once were. That didn't work out for you, which is why you wish you had more.

Advertisement

Today, dreaming big and letting your imagination run a little wild is how these astrological signs attract the fortitude they want.

1. Taurus

Design: YourTango

Money, money, and more money are all on your mind, Taurus, but you are tired of working so hard for it. You want ease in earning what you get. You desire something simple and low-stress.

Advertisement

When the New Moon is in your house of financial gains, you want to hit the eject button. You remove yourself from anything and everything that takes up a lot of energy and yields very little return for your effort. You want to use your mind and not sweat off your back.

Because Pisces energy is involved, you dream of new partnerships and see how you can attract opportunities through your social network. You realize that to make the luck you need happen, you can't rely just on yourself. This vision for your future requires a team, and you attract beneficial relationships into your life.

2. Cancer

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Being open helps you attract abundance and luck in your life on Monday. The nice thing about New Moons is that they usher in new energy. The June 15 New Moon in Gemini falls in your house of hidden enemies and endings. This could mean you're realizing that someone you once thought was there for you isn't.

Because Gemini rules communication, this could be expressed in writing or conversation. You'll sense the vitriol in their words, and instead of being cool about it, you'll decide it's a no-go. Seeing them for who they are helps you look for what you need outside that relationship.

You start to open your heart a little more and imagine where your new connection will be. Pisces energy teaches you to be OK with not knowing what comes next. You're ready to learn and grow as you go on your merry way.

Advertisement

3. Libra

Design: YourTango

The New Moon occurs in your house of learning and personal philosophy. On Monday, you start the week ready to travel and seek adventure. You want to explore the world and see where certain situations lead. Because this transit also involves Pisces energy, you attract knowledge from gurus and experts specializing in mind-body wellness.

Libra, you're all about relationships, so it makes sense that you want people to be part of your story. They come across your news feed, and you realize things you didn't know before. This is the time to save recipes or take screenshots of tips. You can see yourself reaching body image goals you gave up on in the future.

Advertisement

4. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

You attract new romance into your life, and if you're hoping to meet someone new or make money, you could do so by doing things you love. Aquarius, the New Moon in Gemini includes interests you have with various hobbies and passion projects.

Advertisement

You are innovative and always think of new things you'd like to try just out of curiosity. Your heart is drawn to activities that feel like play. You want to experiment with creativity and use your imagination. It's good for you to do some art, whether you're an actual artist or just coloring an adult coloring book.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been an astrologer for 40 years.